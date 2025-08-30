Himachal’s Yet Another ‘Pushpa’ Moment As Excessive Chopped Wooden Logs Spotted In Ravi River Flood Water

Himachal Floods: With Himachal Pradesh reeling under severe flooding, landslides and heavy rains, normal life has remained out of gear. According to reports, 557 roads, including three national highways, remain blocked due to heavy rains. According to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), 936 distribution transformers are out of service, and 223 water supply schemes have been affected across the state. The cumulative monsoon death toll in Himachal Pradesh since June 20 stands at 317, with 164 deaths attributed to rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts, electrocution, and drowning, and 153 deaths reported in road accidents.

Meanwhile, some videos of the Ravi River near Chamba has gone viral on social media where thousands of wooden logs of chopped trees can be seen floating in the floodwater. The video has since sparked outrage on social media, with netizens calling out illegal mining and deforestation activities in the state. Many pointed out that human greed has reached a level where no one cares for nature.

Logs floating in the Ravi river in Chamba pic.twitter.com/0lfXGj84C1 — Poor Man's Petite Bourgeois (@Zoomerjeet) August 30, 2025

Netizens React

The incident reminds of the popular Pushpa movie where the smuggler dumped sandalwood in the river to escape the police net. Now, the massive floods have exposed forest loot in Himachal Pradesh as the state government watches in silence.

"Is there any clarification for the logs in the water? Has the Himachal government clarified anything about whether they are legally chopped down or we are looking at an exposé by nature?" asked a user.

Another user said, "Earlier it was Kullu, now it’s Chamba! A CID investigation was announced for the trees that appeared, but for how long will we keep a blind eye? The truth is, greed is the reason the Himalayas are bleeding and every year innocents are paying the price."

"Nature is sending a warning… excessive wood logs in the Ravi River indicate active wood mafia operations in Himachal Pradesh. Visuals from ravi river Chamba," cautioned another user.

Another user warned of active wood mafia in the state. "Deadly flash floods wreak havoc in Ravi river in Chamba. Dozens are dead due to landslides, cloud bursts & heavy destruction. Excessive wood logs in the river indicate active wood mafia operations in Himachal Pradesh," it said.

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Congress government in Himachal Pradesh is yet to react to the spotting of the wooden logs. Earlier this year, when the wooden logs were spotted in the Pandoh Dam, the Himachal Government had ordered a CID investigation, but a report is yet to be made public in the case.

Himachal Flood Situation

The SDMA said major road blockages have been reported from Kullu (160), Mandi (213), and Kangra (60) districts. The three national highways closed are NH-03, NH-05, and NH-305, with landslides and flash floods causing major damage at multiple points, including Nathpa, Nigulsari, and Pagal Nalla in Kinnaur, and stretches in Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti.

Kullu district is among the worst-hit in terms of power supply, with 189 transformers disrupted, followed by Mandi (651) and Sirmaur (40). Water supply schemes have been badly affected in Mandi (72), Shimla (52), and Kullu (35).

While damage assessments are still underway, local administrations in affected districts are focusing on clearing debris, restoring electricity, and resuming drinking water supply. Restoration work on blocked roads is facing challenges due to continued rainfall and recurring landslides in hilly terrain. (With agency inputs)