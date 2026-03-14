Himachal weather update: 10cm snow in Lahaul-Spiti as severe heatwave grips Kangra & Mandi | Check IMD's latest forecast

The high-altitude tribal districts of Lahaul and Spiti in Himachal Pradesh witnessed fresh snowfall on Saturday, March 14, while other parts of the state experienced light to moderate rain. The recent weather changes have caused a slight drop in temperature levels in the state, and in response, the Meteorological Department (MeT) has issued several weather alerts for the coming week.

Fresh snow and rainfall totals

As the state begins to experience the effects of the fresh Western disturbance, the tribal districts have witnessed significant snowfall:

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Snowfall

10 cm of fresh snowfall was reported in Hansa and 2.5 cm of snowfall in Koksar.

Rainfall

Chhatradi in the state reported the highest rainfall, followed by Chamba, Kukumseri, and Pooh, each receiving 7 mm, 7 mm, 6.8 mm, and 6.8 mm, respectively. Keylong and Sarahan also reported rainfall.

Yellow alert

High-velocity winds and thunderstorms

The Shimla Meteorological Centre has issued a Yellow Alert for the following districts in the state, predicting high-velocity winds and possible instances of lightning:

March 15: Thunderstorms are expected in Una, Bilaspur, and Hamirpur districts with wind speeds ranging from 40 to 50 km/h.

March 15-16: The same weather conditions are expected in Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, and Shimla districts.

The heatwave paradox

Despite the arrival of moisture in the state, it is experiencing a strange phenomenon of weather bifurcation. For today, i.e., March 14, the MeT department has issued a warning of heatwave to severe heatwave conditions in Kangra, Mandi, and Solan districts.

Temperature extremes: The lowest temperature in the state is -2.6°C in Tabo, while Una has reported the highest temperature in the state at 32°C.

Tourist hubs: The temperature in Shimla (20.8°C), Manali (20°C), and Dharamshala (29°C) is relatively high in comparison to normal temperatures in mid-March.

Forecast: Active western disturbance until March 19

Meteorologists believed that the Western Disturbance would remain active in Northwest India. This will continue to cause a variable weather pattern in the state:

March 15, 18, and 19: Rain and snowfall are expected to occur in most parts of the state.

March 17: Light rain or snowfall is expected to occur in isolated areas. The people in these regions are advised to keep themselves informed about weather conditions in tribal regions where fresh snowfall may disrupt movement in high-altitude regions.

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