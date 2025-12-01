Himachal Weather Update: Cold Wave Intensifies In 8 Districts, Snowfall Likely On December 4

Himachal Weather Update: The cold weather continues to tighten its grip over Himachal Pradesh as temperatures keep dropping across the state. Many mountainous regions have seen the temperature fall below zero, while dense fog has been reported from lower and plain areas. On Saturday, night temperatures remained below nine degrees in all districts of the state.

Fog Alert in Lower Regions

The Shimla Meteorological Center has issued a warning of dense fog in the lower districts of Bilaspur and Mandi. The department has also released a Yellow Alert for the plains and low-lying areas till December 2. Dense fog has already affected transportation services. All trains travelling from Kalka to Shimla were delayed due to poor visibility in the morning hours.

Weather to Remain Clear Till December 3

The Meteorological Department has forecast clear weather across the state till December 3. However, a change in weather is expected later due to western disturbance. The change will mainly affect high and mid-mountain districts, including Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, Mandi, Kullu, Chamba, Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti.

According to the weather department, high-altitude regions may experience light snowfall and rain on December 4. On December 5, this weather activity is likely to spread to the mid and higher ranges. During this period, temperatures may fall further.

Temperature Forecast Of Shimla, Una, Kangra

Shimla is expected to record a maximum temperature of 18°C and a minimum of 8°C on December 1. The maximum temperature will remain 18°C on December 2, while the minimum may rise slightly to 9°C.

Una will also witness temperature fluctuations. On December 1, the maximum will be 26°C and the minimum will be 7°C. On December 2, the maximum will be 25°C and the minimum 7°C.

In Kangra, the maximum temperature is expected to be 25°C and the minimum 5°C on December 1. On December 2, the maximum will drop to 24°C and the minimum will be around 6°C.

Rain and Snow Likely on December 4 and 5

The weather department has predicted rain and snowfall on December 4 and 5 in several mountainous regions. People living in higher areas have been advised to remain prepared for sudden temperature drops and changing weather conditions.