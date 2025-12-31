Himachal Weather Update: Winter Deepens; Cold Wave & Snowfall Attract Tourists

Himachal Weather Forecast: Himachal Pradesh woke up to a chilly Wednesday, with temperatures hovering well below normal across several key towns as winter continues to tighten its grip. In capital Shimla, the mercury settled around 10°C this morning, with partly cloudy skies expected through the day and no significant rain predicted in the plains. Meanwhile, higher altitude areas such as Kalpa recorded a low of about 2.8°C, highlighting the sharper cold in the upper reaches.

Manali has been noticeably colder, with lows near 3-5°C and clouds bringing a chance of rain or snow over the coming days, especially at higher elevations where winter precipitation is likely. In other parts of the state, places like Dharamshala and Kangra are experiencing milder conditions, with daytime highs in the low teens and relatively clearer skies, though brisk winds are making it feel colder.

Snowfall Boosts Tourist Rush In Himachal

As fresh snowfall begins in the higher reaches, tourist arrivals are increasing across Himachal’s hill destinations, with visitors eager to experience the winter charm and snow-covered landscapes.

Light Snowfall, Dense Fog To Hit Lower Himachal Districts: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast isolated light rain and snowfall over high hill regions through January 2, linked to an active western disturbance approaching the region. Dense morning fog is expected in lower hills and valleys, reducing visibility for commuters in districts including Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Mandi and Solan.

With cold wave conditions likely to persist at isolated places, residents are advised to take precautions, particularly during early morning and night hours when temperatures dip sharply. The IMD warns that the winter chill will continue to dominate the weather scene as the New Year approaches, keeping the hills in a firm grip of cold.

District Wise Temperature Update

Shimla: Daytime temperatures around 16–19°C, with the minimum near 8.7°C early this morning, and mostly dry conditions reported, no significant rainfall in the past 24 hours.

Mandi: Colder with early-morning lows near 6.7°C.

Bilaspur: Minimum around 8.5°C today.

Hamirpur: Chilly at a low of 6.8°C.

Una: Similar cold start with around 6.6°C.

Nahan (Sirmaur): Morning temperature close to 8.1°C.

Dharamshala (Kangra): Relatively milder with a low near 9–10°C.

Paonta Sahib: Around 9°C this morning.

Neri: Warmest among reported places at around 10.6°C minimum.

Weather Trend & IMD Forecast Highlights

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast isolated to scattered rain and snowfall in higher reaches over the next few days due to an approaching western disturbance, especially in Chamba, Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti regions. Dense morning fog is likely in lower and mid-hill districts, which may affect visibility on roadways through the coming week.

Cold wave conditions are expected to persist in parts of the state, especially early morning and at night, as winter intensifies.