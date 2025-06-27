New Delhi: Devastating cloudbursts and flash floods have ravaged parts of Himachal Pradesh, including Kullu and Kangra districts, claiming at least five lives and leaving five others missing.

The region witnessed three cloudburst incidents, nine flash floods, and three landslides in the past 24 hours, with rescue operations underway on a war footing. The disaster has resulted in significant damage, with 15 houses destroyed near rivers and streams, and several roads severely affected.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast isolated heavy rainfall over Himachal Pradesh and neighbouring states between June 25 and July 1. An orange alert has been issued for June 29, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall and potential flash floods and landslides in districts including Una, Bilaspur, Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, Kangra, Chamba, Kullu, and Mandi.

The IMD added that a brief improvement in rainfall is expected on June 28, followed by intensified showers on June 29 and 30. Locals and tourists have been advised to avoid riverbanks and slopes during this period.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu reported that cloudbursts occurred at three locations, while flash floods affected nine areas across the state, with Kullu and Kangra districts being the worst hit. In Kullu, two individuals are still missing, whereas in Kangra, three people lost their lives, and five others remain untraceable.

The disaster has caused significant damage, with 15 houses near rivers and streams destroyed, and several village roads suffering extensive destruction. A power project in Manuni, near Dharamshala, was also severely affected, where laborers were working. Some of the identified victims include Chain Singh from Jammu and Kashmir, Aditya Thakur from Chamba, Pardeep Verma, and Chandan from Uttar Pradesh. Sadly, three laborers, Parmjeet, Nitin, and Bippan, are still missing, while one person, Loveli, was rescued safely.

The rescue operations are ongoing, with NDRF and SDRF teams working tirelessly to reach affected areas. NDRF Commandant Baljinder Singh stated that one body has been recovered in a joint operation, and efforts are continuing in extremely inaccessible regions. The Chief Minister has urged residents and tourists to avoid rivers and streams during the monsoon season, while assuring that tourists are welcome to the state, provided they exercise caution.

According to officials, around 250 people were successfully rescued, and five bodies were recovered during search and rescue operations conducted by the SDRF, local police, and NDRF. Four of the recovered bodies have been identified, while three individuals remain missing.

The disaster occurred on Wednesday afternoon when a cloudburst near Jeeva Nallah and Rehla Bihal in Kullu's Sainj Valley triggered flash floods, sweeping away three people and four houses. Eyewitnesses described the intense water flow that submerged and destroyed a one-megawatt power project, forcing the shutdown of NHPC's project and powerhouse.

Local residents Anmol and Chaitram recounted the horror of the flash flood, with Chaitram mentioning that two women and a man were swept away and are still missing. The Siund area of Sainj Valley also suffered significant losses, with a private power project and NHPC's facility damaged, and temporary sheds and an emergency response vehicle destroyed.

A survivor who escaped the flash flood by running into a nearby forest shared his harrowing experience, stating that he and his companions tried to flee, but eight of them were swept away. Authorities have now improved the situation, with no additional missing persons reported beyond those already accounted for.

Public Advisory:

In light of the worsening monsoon situation, the Director General of Police, Himachal Pradesh, has issued a public advisory, urging citizens to:

- Stay Alert: Monitor weather updates from the IMD and local authorities closely

- Avoid Unnecessary Travel: Especially near hillsides and rivers during heavy rain

- Exercise Caution: Be aware of the risks in hilly terrain, fast-flowing rivers, and landslide-prone zones

The state government is on high alert, coordinating response efforts and advising tourists to exercise caution near rivers and streams while welcoming them to enjoy the monsoon season.

(With inputs from ANI)