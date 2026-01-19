Himalayan Snowfall Alert: Double Western Disturbance To End Dry Spell In Kashmir, Himachal, & Uttarakhand

Even as North and South India experienced a remarkably parched and warm winter with bare Himalayan tops, a huge change in weather is finally taking place. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for heavy snowfall and rains in North India from today, January 19, 2026, as two consecutive powerful Western Disturbances (WD) are about to strike.

This had created a great concern among environmentalists and farmers, as well as the tourism sector, due to low levels in the river caused by the absence of snow until mid-January.

The deficit in this current winter has been immense when it comes to precipitation. The records from the IMD state:

The deficit in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh was 97%.

The average snowfall in Himachal Pradesh declined by 92%.

Uttarakhand received close to zero snow in many major areas.

This "snow-less" winter has been attributed to the lack of Western Disturbances, which have in the past deflected or moved further up and over the Himalayas. However, the present active system moving in from the Mediterranean is expected to break this dry streak decisively.

Snowfall Timing Of Peak Intensity: 23rd January

The weather change will start slowly with increasing intensity over the next 48 hours.

Jan 20 - Jan 22: Scattered light to moderate snow showers will commence in elevated regions.

Jan 23: This is forecast to be the most active day. A Heavy Snowfall Alert has been issued in isolated places in the Shivalik Ranges and Pir Panjal Range.

Areas to be Affected: Tourism centers such as Gulmarg, Manali, Shimla, Kullu, Chamba, and the Lahaul Spiti valley are likely to be covered in a thick white layer of snow.

Impact On The Plains: Rain & Fog For Delhi-NCR

The Himalayan blizzard will create a ripple effect in the North Indian Plains from January 23 to 25.

Rainfall: There will be light to moderate showers in the regions of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh.

Temperature & Fog: This will result in dense fog formation as well as a substantial drop in mercury levels, further increasing the "chill factor" over the National Capital Region and Bihar.

Travel Advisory: Be Prepared For Road Closure

Although the snow is an aid to nature as well as the hotel industry, it also creates certain difficulties in terms of logistics. The authorities recommend that travelers should:

Monitor Traffic: Anticipate large roads such as the 'Atal Tunnel' and 'Srinagar-Leh' highway being under temporary closure due to landslides.

Safety First: Be prepared for slippery road conditions and sub-zero temperatures.

Supplies People in alpine communities are advised to store supplies of essential items in view of heavy accumulation halting connectivity for several days.

