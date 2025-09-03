Kashmir On High Alert: Jhelum River Water Level Rising, Schools Closed As Flood Threat Looms

Jhelum water level rising, situation under control: Flood & Irrigation Dept. school collages closed. Roads connecting Kashmir to rest of country kept closed for vehicular traffic.

Weather experts caution possible breach of danger mark; residents advised to stay alert

The Flood and Irrigation Department said that the water level in river Jhelum is gradually increasing but the situation is currently under control.

Meanwhile, weather experts warned of a sharp rise with the possibility of crossing the danger mark.

As per the gauge readings at 8:00 AM today, recorded Jhelum’s level at Sangam stood at 16.72 ft (against 21’ flood mark), Pampore at 2.64 m (against 4.5 m), Ram Munshi Bagh at 12.09 ft (against 18’), Asham at 7.63 ft (against 14’) and Wullar Lake at 1576.55 m.

Similarly, water levels in tributaries were recorded at Vishow Nallah Khudwani 8.24 m, Rambiyara Nallah Wachi 0.90 m, and Lidder Nallah Batkoot 1.67 m.

Officials also maintained that the situation is under constant monitoring. “Water level is rising but is being closely observed. At present, it remains under control,” a senior official from the Flood and Irrigation Department said.

Meanwhile, weather experts cautioned that water levels at Sangam and Ram Munshi Bagh may surpass the flood declaration mark and even breach the danger level today. “A sharp rise is expected, and people must remain alert while taking early safety measures,” he said.

As a precautionary measure, all schools and colleges have been closed, while the Cluster University of Kashmir has postponed all its exams for today.

Government had constituted control rooms across Kashmir especially in south Kashmir high alert is sounded. All leaves of essential services department are cancelled. NDRF SDRF ARMY JKP are kept on alert to deal with any untoward incident and rescue if needed.

All National highways closed for vehicular traffic , Jammu Srinagar closed , Sinthan -Kishtwar closed , Mughal road closed, leh- Srinagar closed. Bandipora - Gurez closed.

IMD Kashmir had predicted same conditions if weather and continuous rains till evening after that there will be improvement in weather.

