Himani Narwal Murder Case: Haryana Police Arrest Accused Boyfriend Of Congress Worker

In a breakthrough, the Haryana Police on Sunday arrested the main accused in the murder case of Congress worker Himani Narwal, whose body was found inside a suitcase near a highway in Rohtak on March 1. According to reports, the accused is her boyfriend and killed Narwal at his home. The Zee News report claimed that the man had admitted to the crime.

The police have also found Narwal's mobile and jewellery in the accused's possession. He was in relation with Narwal for a long and alleged that Narwal was blackmailing her. The accused is a resident of Bahadurgarh.

The police have also formed a Special Investigation Task Force to probe other angles into the murder of Himani Narwal. Sampla DSP Rajneesh Kumar said, "An SIT has been formed. Her phone has been recovered. We are using cyber and FSL. We are investigating all angles."

DSP informed that the deceased lived alone in Haryana while her family stayed in Delhi. The deceased worker's mother made some shocking allegations. The mother, Savita, held the election and the party responsible for her daughter's death, suggesting that Himani's rising stature in the party had created enemies for her.

According to Savita, Himani's mother, her daughter was at home on February 28 and had been receiving threats. Savita believes that Himani's close relationships with prominent Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and the Hooda family, had sparked jealousy among some individuals.

"The election and the party took my daughter's life. Because of this, she made some enemies. These (the culprits) could be from the party, could be her friends as well...On February 28, she was at home," Savita said.

"We received a phone call from the Police Station (regarding the incident). My daughter was very close to Asha Hooda (wife of Bhupinder Singh Hooda). I won't perform her last rites until she gets justice...," she added.

Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda condemned the incident, citing a breakdown in law and order in Haryana, which he claims is the worst state in the country for crimes against women.

Hooda also lashed out at the BJP-led state government over the alleged murder of the Congress Party worker and demanded a swift investigation and strict punishment for the guilty, regardless of their affiliation. He revealed that he is in touch with police personnel and has spoken with the Superintendent of Police, who is hopeful of finding clues soon. (With ANI inputs)