Himani Narwal Murder: Chilling Video Shows Accused Dragging Black Suitcase With Body Down Road | Watch

After a suspect was arrested in connection with the murder of Congress worker Himani Narwal, a chilling CCTV footage has surfaced showing the accused, Sachin, allegedly carrying the body in a black suitcase outside her house in Rohtak. The video, verified by the police, shows him walking calmly through a street near her home.

Narwal's body was found near a bus station in Rohtak on Saturday. Police said the accused strangled her with a mobile phone charging cord, stuffed the body into the suitcase, and dumped it.

VIDEO | Himani Narwal murder case: CCTV footage - dated February 28, 2025 - shows accused Sachin carrying the black suitcase with the body stuffed in it, through a street. The CCTV visuals have been verified by the police.



Sachin - a "friend" of Congress worker Himani Narwal -… pic.twitter.com/f9qvKFR5rz — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 3, 2025

Himani Narwal Murder Accused Arrested

Sachin, a resident of Jhajjar, was arrested on Monday. Police said he was Narwal’s friend and allegedly killed her after a fight, possibly over money. He runs a mobile shop in Jhajjar and used to visit her house frequently.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) KK Rao said, " "Accused Sachin, who runs a mobile shop in Jhajjar, has been arrested. The accused and the deceased had met through social media and he used to visit her house. She used to stay alone in Vijay Nagar Rohtak. On February 27, he came to her house and they had a fight over something and he killed her with the help of a mobile charger cable."

According t police report, the accused took the victim’s jewellery, phone, and laptop to his shop in Jhajjar. He then packed her body inside a suitcase kept in the house and disposed of it in the bushes near the Sampla bus stand.

"We will take the remand of the accused and during the remand, it will be known why there was a fight between them... There was also financial transaction between them, we will also verify that. All things will be verified during the investigation," ADGP Rohtak Range said.

Earlier in the day, police confirmed the arrest of the accused, identified as Sachin, from Delhi. "The accused was already married. His family was not aware of the deceased," the ADGP added.

Following the arrest, the victim’s brother demanded the death penalty for the accused.

The police are continuing their investigation to gather more details about the case.