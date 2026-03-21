Himanta Biswa Sarma's family assets double to Rs 35 Crore: Key takeaways from BJP leader's election affidavit

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has seen his and his wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma's combined assets increase to Rs 35 crore since 2016, as reflected in an election affidavit included with his nomination papers. Sarma is running again from the Jalukbari constituency, which he has represented since 2001, and was nominated by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). His family's number of combined assets shows steady growth beginning in 2016.

Multi-fold growth since 2016

According to the affidavit, the combined value of the Chief Minister's family has risen 14% (Rs 38.45 to Rs 35.15 crores) since 2021 and has increased 6 times from ₹61.38 crores in 2016.

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Chief Minister | Personal portfolio: Loans and gold

Sarma has reported the value of his personal movable assets in an affidavit as Rs 2.36 crore. The main items, according to his affidavit, are:

Liquidity – cash balances of Rs 68 lakhs, with Rs 68 lakh spread across four bank accounts and Rs 2.28 lakh in cash.

Loans – A total of Rs 1.41 crores in loans, with Rs 78.24 lakhs owed to his wife.

Gold – 180 grams of gold worth approximately Rs 25.10 lakhs.

The chief minister has no ownership in any land (agricultural or otherwise) according to immovable property declarations.

Riniki Bhuyan Sarma: Broad variety of assets

The CM's wife has a much larger representation of the family's movable assets at Rs 13.54 Cr. The assets she has include:

Investments: Shares of Rs 2.74 Cr in an unlisted business as well as mutual funds that are worth Rs 2.32 Cr

Insurance & cash: Life insurance policy with a surrender value of Rs 1.77 Cr. and cash (account balances?) amounting to Rs 74.85 Lakh.

Luxury assets: Gold jewelry (1.45 kg) valued at Rs 2.03 Cr and an SUV valued at Rs 21.60 Lakh.

Debtors: Loans to others totalling more than Rs 3.69 Cr

No ownership of land by the couple

As stated in the immovable assets section of the affidavit, neither the chief minister nor his wife has any agricultural land to show ownership; the CM does not own any non-agricultural land. Thus, the CM has a portfolio of primarily movable investments and assets that are liquid.

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