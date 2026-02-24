Himanta Biswa Sarma’s next-term bid: Can BJP retain power in Assam? A SWOT analysis

Assam election 2026: The northeastern state of Assam is heading towards a politically charged election season. With a high-stakes battle coming up, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma are aiming to keep the power. The saffron party-led NDA had already retained power in 2021, and Biswa became the Assam CM.

The current political sentiments of the state signal another highly competitive contest against the Congress and former CM Tarun Gogoi's son, Gaurav Gogoi, in Assam.

With elections due by March or April this year, 126 seats are at stake. It is noteworthy that the path to power runs through a complex web of demographics, voter sentiments, and political calculations.

Seats in previous elections

Party - 2021 - 2016

BJP - 60 - 60

Congress - 29 - 26

All India United Democratic Front - 16 - 13

Asom Gana Parishad - 9 - 14

SWOT analysis of Sarma’s second-term prospects:

Strengths

1. Strong leadership and central government backing

Sarma has emerged as one of the BJP’s most assertive regional leaders, who is closely aligned with the party’s national leadership. The political campaign is focused on issues including border security and illegal immigration, themes strongly associated with his tenure.

2. Electoral track record

The BJP-led NDA won the majority of seats in 2021 and has maintained organisational dominance since then.

3. Development and investment narrative

Infrastructure projects, connectivity, and more have been a focus of Sarma's government. Such projects strengthen the BJP’s pitch among urban and aspirational voters.

4. Political consolidation through defections

One of the biggest strength that could play in BJP's favour are the high-profile defections from the Congress, including former state chief Bhupen Borah joining the BJP.

Weaknesses

1. Anti-incumbency sentiments

By 2026, the BJP-led alliance will have governed Assam for 10 years (since 2016). Anti-incumbency typically intensifies in third-term bids, especially around governance delivery, employment, and price pressures.

2. Allegations

The Congress has already launched several accusations against the Sarma government, which could affect the voter sentiments.

3. Polarisation fatigue

While identity politics has benefited the current government, a polarisation around migration and other issues may risk alienating certain sections of the voters.

Opportunities

1. Fragmented opposition

The opposition in Assam remains divided, and Borah's exit from Congress has only exposed where the grand old party is weak. This could work in favour of the BJP.

2. Narrative ownership

Illegal migration remains a central electoral issue in the state, and the BJP's continued fight against it is a strength of the party that could resonate strongly among Assamese voters.

3. Cross-regional appeal

Sarma is one of the few Northeast leaders with influence across multiple ethnic and linguistic regions of Assam. Moreover, his earlier background in Congress also gives him insight into opposition vote banks and networks, which could help the BJP.

Threats

1. Congress revival?

The Congress has attempted to rebuild around leaders like Gaurav Gogoi, and the party is keeping the efforts up to regain the lost ground.

2. Minority vote consolidation

High polarisation can drive the minority votes against the BJP, raising the opposition’s strike rate in those belts.

The BJP’s bid for the next term will depend on whether its governance and identity narrative continues to resonate with the voters. It remains to be seen what would define Assam’s political trajectory.

