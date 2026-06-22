/CM Himanta Biswa welcomes EU's decision to lift restrictive travel guidance for Assam

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday announced that the European Union (EU) has withdrawn its restrictive travel advisory for the state, describing the decision as a major boost for tourism, trade and investment. Sharing the development on social media, Sarma said the move reflected growing international confidence in Assam and would encourage more visitors from the 27 EU member states.
“Encouraging news for Assam. After Australia and Japan, now EU member states have revised their travel advisories and removed restrictive guidance for their citizens visiting the state,” the Chief Minister wrote on X.
Encouraging news for Assam.— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 20, 2026
After Australia and Japan, now EU member states have revised their travel advisories and removed restrictive guidance for their citizens visiting the state. This timely development, following the recent visit of EU diplomats, is a strong vote of…
He said the decision came soon after a recent visit by EU diplomats to Assam and would help strengthen ties between the state and Europe.
“This timely development, following the recent visit of EU diplomats, is a strong vote of confidence in Assam and bodes well for deeper EU-Assam engagement... Grateful to EU Ambassador to India, HE Mr Herve Delphin for his support in taking this forward,” he added.
Earlier this month, a high-level EU delegation visited Assam for two days to explore opportunities for greater cooperation in trade, business and sustainable development. During the visit, the Assam Industrial Development Corporation Limited signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Federation of European Business in India to promote investment awareness, facilitate business partnerships and encourage knowledge-sharing initiatives.
Speaking during a Facebook Live session, Sarma said the lifting of the advisory was expected to increase tourist arrivals and urged local entrepreneurs to prepare for the opportunity by offering visitors authentic experiences.
“We have five-star hotels in the state. But tourists from the EU would come looking for different kinds of experiences, and we should be ready to provide them that,” he said.
The Chief Minister encouraged residents to develop homestays and showcase Assam’s rich culture, traditions and cuisine to international travellers.
Sarma also said the state government was working to persuade the United States and Canada to revise their travel advisories for Assam.
However, he noted that travel restrictions would continue to apply to the districts of Charaideo, Sivasagar and Dibrugarh, where the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) remains in force due to security concerns linked to insurgency.
(With Agencies' inputs)
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