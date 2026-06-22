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  • /CM Himanta Biswa welcomes EU's decision to lift restrictive travel guidance for Assam

CM Himanta Biswa welcomes EU's decision to lift restrictive travel guidance for Assam

Sharing the development on social media, Sarma said the move reflected growing international confidence in Assam and would encourage more visitors from the 27 EU member states.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 22, 2026, 03:44 PM IST|Updated: Jun 22, 2026, 03:48 PM IST
CM Himanta Biswa welcomes EU's decision to lift restrictive travel guidance for Assam

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