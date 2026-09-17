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‘Hindi can’t be banned from Tamil Nadu’: Why Supreme Court asked state to change its approach

The dispute revolves around Tamil Nadu’s refusal to facilitate Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas, which follow a three-language system that includes Hindi. The Supreme Court has given the state three more months to identify land for the schools and asked the Union government and Tamil Nadu to continue talks on the issue.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 17, 2026, 04:25 PM IST|Updated: Sep 17, 2026, 04:25 PM IST
‘Hindi can’t be banned from Tamil Nadu’: Why Supreme Court asked state to change its approach
Image Credit: DMK cadres blacken Hindi words at TN railway station board. (File photo: Screen Grab)

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