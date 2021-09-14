हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Hindi Diwas

Hindi Diwas: PM Narendra Modi extends his greetings

People from different regions have played a remarkable role in making Hindi a strong language with a global identty of its own, the Prime Minister said

Hindi Diwas: PM Narendra Modi extends his greetings

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (September 14) extended greetings on the occasion of Hindi Diwas and said that people from different regions have played a remarkable role in making Hindi a vigorous language. "Wishing you all a very Happy Hindi Diwas. People from different regions have played a remarkable role in making Hindi a capable and vigorous language. It is the result of all your efforts that Hindi is continuously creating a strong identity for itself on the global stage," PM Modi's tweet, roughly translated from Hindi, said.

Meanwhile, not just Modi, but even West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee - hailing from a Bengali speaking state - wished the people of the country on this day.  "On the occasion of Hindi Diwas, best wishes to all the countrymen and the linguists who are contributing towards the development of Hindi language," Mamata tweeted in Hindi.

 

The Hindi language was first adopted by the Constituent Assembly of India as the official language of the Republic of India on September 14, 1949.The decision of using Hindi as an official language of India was legalised by the Constitution of India on January 26, 1950.Spoken as a native language by 258 million people, Hindi is recognised as the fourth most spoken language in the world. 

(With Agency inputs)

