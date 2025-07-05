Hindi Imposition Protest Transcends Boundaries: Stalin On Uddhav-Raj Thackeray Reunion

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday welcomed the reunion of estranged brothers Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray to fight against Hindi imposition, saying the language rights movement led by the DMK and the people of Tamil Nadu has now sparked a wave of protest in Maharashtra, transcending state boundaries.

“The language rights struggle, waged generation after generation by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the people of Tamil Nadu to defeat Hindi imposition, has now transcended state boundaries and is swirling like a storm of protest in Maharashtra,” CM Stalin said in a post on X.

For the first time in 20 years, Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray and MNS chief Raj Thackeray on Saturday came together in public to celebrate the Maharashtra government withdrawing orders on implementation of the three-language policy. The cousins, sharing a stage for the first time since 2005, hugged and said the "distance" between them was now gone.

Chief Minister Stalin-led DMK government in Tamil Nadu has locked horns with the central government over its NEP, especially the three-language formula, under which schools are required to teach three languages.