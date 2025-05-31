Hindu Kush Himalaya May LOSE 75% Glaciers By 2100: Over A Billion People Face Water Crisis Risk

The mighty Hindu Kush Himalaya, often referred to as the "Third Pole" due to its vast ice reserves, could be on the brink of an environmental catastrophe. A groundbreaking new study published in the journal Science reveals that if global temperatures rise by 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, up to 75% of the glacier ice in this vital region could vanish by the end of the century. This could trigger a water security crisis for more than a billion people across Asia who depend on these glaciers for drinking water, agriculture, and hydropower.

The findings are both urgent and sobering. The Hindu Kush Himalaya spans eight countries and is a lifeline for major river systems like the Ganges, Brahmaputra, Indus, Yangtze, and Mekong. The melting of its glaciers would not only disrupt local ecosystems but also devastate the lives of communities downstream.

The research draws a stark contrast between two climate pathways. If the goals of the Paris Agreement are achieved and global warming is limited to 1.5°C, about 40-45% of glacier ice in the Himalayas and Caucasus could still be saved. However, under the current trajectory, headed toward a 2.7°C rise by the century's end, only 24% of the current glacier mass is expected to survive globally. That means three-quarters of Himalayan glaciers could be gone.

Globally, the repercussions of such warming are widespread. Critical glacier systems like the European Alps, the North American Rockies, and Iceland would see massive ice loss. At 2°C warming, these regions may retain only 10-15% of their 2020 glacier volumes, and Scandinavia could lose all glacial ice altogether.

The timing of the study aligns with the first United Nations conference on glaciers, currently being held in Dushanbe, Tajikistan. Representatives from over 50 nations are convening to address the growing glacial crisis. Asian Development Bank Vice-President Yingming Yang underscored the high stakes, stating, “Melting glaciers threaten lives on an unprecedented scale. The livelihoods of more than 2 billion people in Asia are at risk. Switching to clean energy remains our best defense against this threat.”

To arrive at their conclusion, scientists used eight advanced glacier models to simulate the future of over 200,000 glaciers worldwide under varying warming scenarios. The analysis showed that even if temperatures stabilise, glacier mass will continue to decline for decades, and in some cases, centuries. The inertia of climate systems means the time to act is NOW.

Dr Harry Zekollari, one of the study's co-authors, delivered a powerful reminder: “Our study makes it painfully clear that every fraction of a degree matters.” The scientific community is unanimous: the decisions made today will shape the fate of the world’s glaciers and the billions who rely on them.

This crisis isn’t a distant threat, it is unfolding now. Stronger climate policies, international cooperation, and a massive transition to clean and renewable energy are urgently needed to slow glacier melt and avert a looming humanitarian and ecological disaster.