Hindu Man Killed In Bangladesh; 'Interim Government Not Reined In Tormentors Of Hindus', BJP Reacts

Bangladesh: In yet another case involving the killing of a Hindu man in Bangladesh, a resident of Feni district was murdered earlier this month, police said. The victim, identified as Shomir Kumar Das, lived in the Daganbhuiyan upazila of Feni district and was killed on January 11.

Feni Superintendent of Police Shafiqul Islam said Das had left his home on Sunday night in his autorickshaw but did not return. His body was later recovered around 2 am.

“Shomir Kumar Das went out with his autorickshaw after 8 pm that night. After that, there was no trace of him. His body was eventually found after 2 am,” Islam told ANI over the phone.

Police teams reached the spot soon after receiving the information, recovered the body and completed the required legal procedures. A case has been registered, and an investigation is currently underway.

“After being informed, police visited the scene, recovered the body and completed all necessary formalities. A case has been filed, but so far, we have not been able to identify any suspects or make arrests. The investigation is ongoing,” the police official added.

Reacting to the incident, BJP leader Amit Malviya on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on Bangladesh’s interim government, alleging repeated attacks on religious minorities and claiming that minority lives were being ignored.

In a post on social media platform X, Malviya accused the interim administration of failing to prevent attacks on Hindus, as well as Christians and Buddhists, and said it had not offered reassurance to affected communities.

“The interim government has made no attempt to rein in those tormenting Hindus and other religious minorities, including Christians and Buddhists. Nor has it offered even a word of solace. Instead, the man at the helm has dismissed these targeted attacks as ‘fiction’. The message is chilling,” Malviya wrote.

Referring specifically to the killing of Das, Malviya said the attackers also looted his autorickshaw, which was his only source of income. He described the incident as part of what he called continued persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh following the formation of what he termed an “unelected Yunus regime.”

“In yet another targeted attack on the Hindu community in Bangladesh, 28-year-old Samir Kumar Das was brutally murdered on January 11 in Daganbhuiyan, Feni. The assailants also looted his autorickshaw, his sole means of livelihood. This murder highlights the relentless persecution of Hindus, who have been pushed to the brink since the advent of the unelected Yunus regime,” Malviya said.

The BJP leader also targeted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, warning that if she returns to power in the 2026 Assembly elections, the situation for Hindu Bengalis in the state would be no better.

“If Mamata Banerjee returns to power in 2026, Hindu Bengalis in West Bengal should have no illusions — it will be no different, in fact, it will be worse. The bloodstains of Horgobindo Das and his son Chandan Das have not even dried,” the post added.

(With Inputs From ANI)