Hindu Man Shot Dead In Bangladesh’s Jashore, Fifth Fatal Attack In Three Weeks

Another member of Bangladesh’s Hindu community was shot dead in public on Monday evening in Jashore district, sparking fear among residents and intensifying concerns over law and order amid ongoing unrest across the country.

The incident occurred at around 5:45 pm at Kopalia Bazar in Ward No. 17 of Manirampur upazila. The victim has been identified as Rana Pratap (45), son of Tushar Kanti Bairagi, a resident of Arua village in Keshabpur upazila.

According to eyewitnesses and police sources, unidentified assailants opened fire on Rana Pratap while he was at the market. He sustained multiple gunshot wounds and died at the scene.

Panic and confusion spread through the area following the shooting. Police from Manirampur Police Station quickly arrived and brought the situation under control.

Confirming the incident, Officer-in-Charge Rajiullah Khan said, “We are at the scene. Preparations are underway to recover the body and conduct a post-mortem examination.” He added that an investigation had been launched to identify and arrest those responsible.

This killing is the fifth fatal attack on members of Bangladesh’s Hindu community in the past three weeks, occurring against the backdrop of widespread protests and heightened tensions in several parts of the country.

Among the earlier incidents, Dipu Chandra Das, a Hindu garment factory worker, was lynched during mob violence, while Amrit Mondal, another Hindu man, was also reported killed in connection with the unrest. In Mymensingh district, Bajendra Biswas was shot dead in a separate attack.

In another case, Khokon Chandra Das, a Hindu businessman, was stabbed and set on fire by a mob on New Year’s Eve near Keurbhanga Bazar in Koneshwar Union of Damudya upazila in Shariatpur district. He later died from burn injuries while receiving treatment at the National Burn Institute in Dhaka.

The series of attacks has raised serious concerns over the safety of minority communities and the deteriorating security situation in the country.