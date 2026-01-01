Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3002140https://zeenews.india.com/india/hindu-new-year-2026-when-is-it-celebrated-if-not-on-january-1-know-cultural-and-religious-significance-3002140.html
NewsIndiaHindu New Year 2026: When Is It Celebrated If Not On January 1? Know Cultural And Religious Significance
HAPPY NEW YEAR 2026

Hindu New Year 2026: When Is It Celebrated If Not On January 1? Know Cultural And Religious Significance

The Hindu New Year in 2026 will be celebrated on March 19, marking the beginning of Chaitra Shukla Pratipada, the first day of the Hindu lunar calendar.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Jan 01, 2026, 10:51 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Hindu New Year 2026: When Is It Celebrated If Not On January 1? Know Cultural And Religious SignificanceHappy New Year 2026 (Image: freepik)

The Hindu New Year in 2026 will be celebrated on March 19, marking the beginning of Chaitra Shukla Pratipada, the first day of the Hindu lunar calendar. This day will be widely observed across India under different regional names such as Gudi Padwa in Maharashtra, Ugadi in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, Cheti Chand among Sindhis, and Navreh in Kashmir. It also marks the beginning of the nine-day festival of Chaitra Navratri.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Astra Mk-2 Air-To-Air Missile
How China’s Failed PL-15 Missile Is Supercharging Astra Mk-2, IAF’s Air Power
Delhi air quality
Delhi Records Best Air Quality In 7 Years For 2025, Barring COVID Period
PM Modi PRAGATI meeting
PM Modi Chairs 50th PRAGATI Meeting; Reviews Projects Worth ₹40,000 Crore
Indian Airforce
IAF Names New Vice Chief Of Air Staff Effective New Year 2026
Gas prices
IGL Slashes Domestic PNG Prices By ₹0.70/SCM In Delhi-NCR Starting New Year
Maharashtra DGP
Sadanand Date, 26/11 Hero Who Took Kasab Appointed As New Maharashtra DGP
Rajasthan
Explosives Laden Car Recovered In Rajasthan Ahead Of New Year Celebrations
Wi-Fi service
How Train Wi-Fi Works: Does Connection Get Lost At 120 km/hr?
Travel & Tourism
Early Birds Steal The Show At Sydney Harbour Ahead Of New Year Fireworks
US Embassy India Warning
‘If You Break US Laws…’: US Embassy In India Warns Against Illegal Immigration