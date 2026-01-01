Hindu New Year 2026: When Is It Celebrated If Not On January 1? Know Cultural And Religious Significance
The Hindu New Year in 2026 will be celebrated on March 19, marking the beginning of Chaitra Shukla Pratipada, the first day of the Hindu lunar calendar.
The Hindu New Year in 2026 will be celebrated on March 19, marking the beginning of Chaitra Shukla Pratipada, the first day of the Hindu lunar calendar. This day will be widely observed across India under different regional names such as Gudi Padwa in Maharashtra, Ugadi in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, Cheti Chand among Sindhis, and Navreh in Kashmir. It also marks the beginning of the nine-day festival of Chaitra Navratri.
