Hindu Samaj Party leader Kamlesh Tiwari was ISIS target: Sources

Hours after the murder of Hindu Samaj Party leader Kamlesh Tiwari by unidentified miscreants inside his office in Lucknow on Friday, sources informed that he was the target of terrorist organisation ISIS.

The name of Tiwari cropped up during an the interrogation of two suspects by the Gujarat ATS. The suspects--Ubed Mirza and Qasim-- took the name of Tiwari during questioning, added the sources. Both the suspects were allegedly shown a video of Tiwari and asked to kill him. The suspects were captured in Gujarat on October 2017.

Tiwari had earlier warned of the threat of life by the ISIS.

After Tiwari was shot in Lucknow, he shifted to a hospital but later succumbed during the treatment. The Hindu Samaj Party leader was also stabbed. After attacking Tiwari, the accused fled from the spot.

Tiwari was shot at Naka area of Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh. According to an eye-witness, the attackers barged into Tiwari`s office and opened fire on him. A revolver was recovered from the crime site by the eye-witness. The police have initiated a probe and the hunt to nab the culprits is on.

According to news agency IANS, the attackers, wearing saffron clothes, walked into Tiwari`s office in Khurshid Bagh area on the pretext of handing over a box of sweets. Soon after walking in, the assailants opened the box, took out the firearm and sprayed Tiwari with bullets and fled.

Tiwari, a former Hindu Mahasabha leader, had formed the Hindu Samaj Party in January 2017. Tiwari had earlier served as the president of the Hindu Mahasabha.

He had made highly controversial remarks involving Prophet Muhammad. He was arrested and the National Security Act (NSA) was slapped on him. Recently, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court revoked the NSA against him.

Lucknow Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani said police teams have been formed to arrest the assailants.

This is the fourth murder of a right-wing leader in October.

On October 8, BJP leader Chaudhary Yashpal Singh was gunned down in a similar manner in Deoband. On October 10, a BJP leader Kabir Tiwari, also a former student leader, was shot dead in Basti which led to student groups going on a rampage and burning down government vehicles. On October 13, BJP corporator Dhara Singh, 47, was gunned down by unidentified assailants in Deoband in Saharanpur on Saturday morning.