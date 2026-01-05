A 40-year-old Hindu woman in Kaliganj, a sub-district of Jhenaidah in central Bangladesh, has alleged that she was gang-raped by two men, who then tied her to a tree and cut off her hair.

According to an NDTV report, in her police complaint, the woman stated that she had purchased three decimals of land along with a two-storey house in Ward No. 7 of Kaliganj municipality from Shahin and his brother for 2 million taka around two-and-a-half years ago. Following the purchase, Shahin allegedly began making indecent proposals and harassing her after she refused his advances.

On Saturday evening, when two relatives from her village were visiting, Shahin and his associate Hasan reportedly stormed into her home, raped her, and demanded 50,000 taka (approximately Rs 37,000). When she refused to comply, the men allegedly assaulted the relatives and forced them to leave.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The woman further claimed that the perpetrators tied her to a tree, shaved her hair, and recorded the incident, which was later circulated on social media.

She was rescued by the local residents and then was admitted to the Jhenaidah Sadar Hospital.

According to the report, Dr. Md. Mostafizur Rahman, superintendent of the hospital where the woman was treated, said that she did not initially disclose the incident to the doctors. It was only through a medical examination that the extent of the abuse came to light.

Police have registered a case based on her complaint, and investigations are ongoing. Local residents have expressed outrage, highlighting concerns about the safety and protection of women in the area.

Jhenaidah Additional Superintendent of Police Billal Hossain said, "We have called the survivor to the police station and recorded her complaint. After investigation, the police will take the highest possible legal action," the NDTV report further mentioned.

Violence Against Minorities In Bangladesh Raises Concerns

Bangladesh has witnessed a series of violent attacks against minority communities in recent weeks, raising alarm both locally and in neighbouring India.

On the same day that a 40-year-old Hindu woman in Kaliganj, Jhenaidah, was allegedly gang-raped and tied to a tree, a Hindu man, Khokon Chandra Das, died after being attacked and set ablaze by a mob in the Shariatpur district. Das had initially managed to escape by jumping into a pond but succumbed to his injuries on Saturday.

Earlier incidents include the alleged lynching of Amrit Mondal, a Hindu youth, on 24 December in Kalimohar Union. The interim government led by Muhammad Yunus condemned the killing but claimed that Mondal was involved in extortion and denied any communal motive.

Another case involved 25-year-old Dipu Chandra Das, who was lynched by a mob on 18 December after being falsely accused of blasphemy. His body was reportedly hung from a tree and set on fire.

India has expressed concern over what it described as “unremitting hostility” towards minorities under the Yunus administration, stating that it is closely monitoring developments in Bangladesh. Meanwhile, the Bangladeshi government has reiterated its commitment to protecting minority communities.