‘Hindus have nothing to apologise for’: RSS leader makes strong case in US for religion’s philosophy

Washington DC: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, during an interaction at the Hudson Institute in Washington DC on April 23, said Hindus have never followed supremacist ideas and do not need to apologise for their history or culture.

Responding to questions about whether the RSS promotes Hindu supremacy, he said Hindu thought is built on unity and respect for all forms of life.

“Hindu philosophy and culture are not supremacist in nature. We see oneness in everything, whether living or non-living. When this is the basic idea, supremacy does not fit into it,” he said.

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He also referred to historical behavior and said the Hindu society has not followed patterns of conquest. “In history, Hindus have never invaded other countries or enslaved people. Hindus have nothing to apologise for,” he said.

India-US ties and international partnership

Hosabale also talked about India’s relationship with the United States by saying both countries should build trust and balanced cooperation.

“If the United States is looking for a strategic partnership with India, then a better relationship is needed. It should be built on mutual trust and a fair approach. People-to-people ties should also be strengthened,” he said.

He added that stronger connections between societies would support long-term cooperation between the two countries.

Tradition and modern life can move together

He addressed the idea of modernisation along with cultural identity. Both can exist together without conflict, he added.

“Modernisation and cultural values can exist at the same time. In many societies, both have developed together. They are not in opposition,” he stated.

Hosabale described Sanatan traditions as long-standing and evolving at the same time. “Sanatan means eternal. It keeps growing while staying rooted in its original values,” he said.

RSS structure and activities

Explaining the work of the RSS, he said it is a voluntary organisation based on cultural values from ancient Indian society.

He said the organisation works on building discipline and service among its members. “The RSS is a voluntary movement inspired by India’s cultural values. We work to build character, confidence and a sense of service,” he said.

He added that the organisation runs daily and weekly gatherings that last about an hour, where members are introduced to values of discipline and social responsibility.

He also said RSS volunteers take part in relief work during natural disasters and have helped set up around 40 civic organisations over time.