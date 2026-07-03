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  • /'Hindus will not forgive temple looters': Uddhav attacks BJP, announces 'Ram Raksha' protest on July 5

'Hindus will not forgive temple looters': Uddhav attacks BJP, announces 'Ram Raksha' protest on July 5

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray accused the BJP of misusing donations from the Ayodhya Ram Temple and announced a statewide 'Ram Raksha' agitation beginning with a protest in Mumbai's Dadar on July 5. 

Published: Jul 03, 2026, 02:24 PM IST|Updated: Jul 03, 2026, 02:24 PM IST
'Hindus will not forgive temple looters': Uddhav attacks BJP, announces 'Ram Raksha' protest on July 5
Image Credit: IANS

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