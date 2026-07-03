/'Hindus will not forgive temple looters': Uddhav attacks BJP, announces 'Ram Raksha' protest on July 5

"Today, under the BJP regime, the Ram Temple is in the news for all the wrong reasons. Political parties are being engineered to split, lawmakers are being flown to Goa and elsewhere, and horse-trading is disguised under the name of 'Operations.' Is the BJP now running an 'Operation Ram Mandir'? There is evidence that a robbery has taken place at the temple. Some even say this stolen money is being used to split other parties. This is extremely serious," he said.