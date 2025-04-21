'His Affection For Indians Will Always Be Cherished': PM Modi Condoles Pope Francis Death

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed his condolences following the demise of Pope Francis, calling him a symbol of compassion, humility, and spiritual courage.

In a heartfelt message posted on X, PM Modi extended his condolences to the global Catholic community and paid tribute to the Pope’s enduring legacy.

"Deeply pained by the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis. In this hour of grief and remembrance, my heartfelt condolences to the global Catholic community. Pope Francis will always be remembered as a beacon of compassion, humility and spiritual courage by millions across the world," he wrote.

Reflecting on the Pope’s life and service, PM Modi said, "From a young age, he devoted himself towards realising the ideals of Lord Christ. He diligently served the poor and downtrodden. For those who were suffering, he ignited a spirit of hope."

While recalling his meetings with Pope Francis, PM Modi added that Francis's affection for the people of India will always be cherished.

"I fondly recall my meetings with him and was greatly inspired by his commitment to inclusive and all-round development. His affection for the people of India will always be cherished. May his soul find eternal peace in God’s embrace." Pm modi said on twitter after the death of Pope Francis," he added.

Pope Francis, the first Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church, passed away at the age of 88 on Monday at his residence in the Vatican's Casa Santa Marta, the Vatican said.