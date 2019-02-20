His Excellency Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, Cabinet Member and Minister of Tolerance, United Arab Emirates inaugurates WION Global Summit

Chief guest and guest of honour His Excellency Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, Cabinet Member and Minister of Tolerance, United Arab Emirates inaugurated WION's Global Summit in Dubai on Wednesday.

During his address, His Excellency Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, Cabinet Member and Minister of Tolerance, United Arab Emirates said the UAE has good trade relations with India and plays a key role in regional and global security.

"Our economy is paced for successful functioning of the global economy, the UAE is strategically located and has proximity to markets like Africa, Asia and southern Europe."

"Our country enjoys a high level of safety and security and a high standard of living," he said.

"Unleashing the power requires hard work, creativity and competitiveness to create and maintain strong and stable economies, and sustain them," he said, adding, "large scale investments requires structural changes in trade and other policies."

"Thoughtful analysis and creative approach is needed to address these challenges and attain integration and cooperation," he added.