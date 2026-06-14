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  • /‘His mask and wig both come off’: Mahua Moitra slams TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay over BJP minister meeting in Delhi

‘His mask and wig both come off’: Mahua Moitra slams TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay over BJP minister meeting in Delhi

Six-term MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay held a meeting with BJP leader and Union Minister Bhupender Yadav in Delhi on Saturday, fuelling further speculation that another Lok Sabha member may align with the rebel faction.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 14, 2026, 12:09 PM IST|Updated: Jun 14, 2026, 12:09 PM IST
‘His mask and wig both come off’: Mahua Moitra slams TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay over BJP minister meeting in Delhi
Image Credit: (IANS, ANI)

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