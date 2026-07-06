On March 14, 2011, the Dalai Lama formally requested the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile to relieve him of his political responsibilities. He announced the end of the centuries-old tradition under which Dalai Lamas exercised both spiritual and temporal authority, stating that his role would henceforth be limited to spiritual leadership. Political responsibilities were transferred entirely to Tibet's democratically elected leadership, while the Gaden Phodrang, the Dalai Lama's official institution, would continue solely as a religious office.