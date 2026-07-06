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His message of peace, harmony has been guiding force for people across world: PM Modi on Dalai Lama's birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended birthday wishes to the 14th Dalai Lama, praising his message of peace, harmony and spiritual leadership as an inspiration for people across the world.
 

Published: Jul 06, 2026, 11:46 AM IST|Updated: Jul 06, 2026, 11:46 AM IST
His message of peace, harmony has been guiding force for people across world: PM Modi on Dalai Lama's birthday
Image Credit: IANS

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