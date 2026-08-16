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  • /‘His words, efforts inspired generations’: PM Modi remembers Atal Bihari Vajpayee on death anniversary

‘His words, efforts inspired generations’: PM Modi remembers Atal Bihari Vajpayee on death anniversary

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid homage to Vajpayee, describing him as a patriot and statesman who dedicated his life to serving the nation.

Published: Aug 16, 2026, 09:40 AM IST|Updated: Aug 16, 2026, 09:40 AM IST
‘His words, efforts inspired generations’: PM Modi remembers Atal Bihari Vajpayee on death anniversary
Image Credit: President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan and BJP National President Nitin Nabin at 'Sadaiv Atal.' (IANS/Screengrab X)

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