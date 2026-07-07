/Historic agreement signed between four states to resolve long-standing Narmada award payment disputes

In a significant move to foster inter-state cooperation, a historic agreement was signed today to resolve long-pending payment disputes related to the Narmada Award among the beneficiary states of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh. The agreement was formalized in New Delhi in the presence of Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah, and Union Minister of Jal Shakti, C. R. Patil. The document was signed by the Chief Ministers of the four participating states - Devendra Fadnavis (Maharashtra), Bhupendra Patel (Gujarat), Bhajan Lal Sharma (Rajasthan), and Dr. Mohan Yadav (Madhya Pradesh).
This one-time settlement marks a milestone in addressing decades-old cost-sharing disputes regarding the construction of the Sardar Sarovar Project. Highlighting the significance of the resolution, Amit Shah stated, "The issue of pending payments under the Narmada Award had remained unresolved among Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh for a long time, and it has been resolved amicably today."
The Union Home Minister attributed the breakthrough to the spirit of cooperative federalism promoted under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He noted that the alignment of state governments has reduced political friction, allowing for the expedited resolution of long-standing national issues.
Shah emphasized that the Sardar Sarovar Project has been transformative, particularly for Rajasthan, where access to Narmada waters has significantly boosted agricultural fortunes and land value. He further praised the efforts of the Jal Shakti Ministry, citing this agreement—alongside recent resolutions like the Kishau Dam Project and Haryana-Rajasthan water disputes—as evidence that national development takes precedence over regional differences.
"Regardless of which part of the country the water is utilized in, the ultimate beneficiary will be an Indian," Shah added.
The latest agreement comes amid a series of Centre-facilitated efforts to resolve inter-state river and water-sharing disputes through negotiated settlements.
Earlier this year, six states reached a consensus on the long-delayed Kishau Multipurpose Dam Project after agreeing on issues related to water allocation, cost-sharing and implementation, while Rajasthan and Haryana signed an agreement to operationalise a 32-year-old Yamuna water-sharing arrangement.
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