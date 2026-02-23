Historic announcement by CM Bhagwant Singh Mann; 40 lakh families to receive free ration under ‘Meri Rasoi Yojna’

In a landmark initiative aimed at strengthening food and nutrition security for the first time at this scale in Punjab, Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Monday announced the launch of the ‘Meri Rasoi Yojna’, under which 40 lakh families will receive free quarterly food kits starting April, in addition to wheat provided under the National Food Security Act.

Unveiling the scheme, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said his government “knows how to generate resources for people’s welfare schemes” and works with “honesty and vision,” emphasising that ensuring nutritious food for every child is a moral responsibility, not merely a promise. He added that the upcoming pro-people Budget will further broaden welfare measures to safeguard the interests of every section of society.

Addressing the media, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said the initiative reflects the Punjab government’s commitment to strengthening food and nutrition security for every household in Punjab. Recalling Punjab’s stellar contribution in making the country self-reliant in food production, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “The hard-working and resilient farmers of Punjab have worked tirelessly to ensure that no one in the country sleeps hungry. Our state has always led from the front in feeding the nation. However, there are still some families within Punjab who struggle to manage daily meals. Keeping their hardships in mind, the state government has started this ambitious ‘Meri Rasoi Yojna’.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Detailing the scheme, the Chief Minister noted, “Under this scheme, the state government will provide food kits to 40 lakh families. Each kit will contain two kilograms of lentils, two kilograms of sugar, one kilogram of salt, 200 grams of turmeric powder and one litre of mustard oil for monthly consumption. These food kits will be provided in addition to the wheat already being distributed to eligible beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act.”

He further informed that Markfed will serve as the nodal agency for the initiative. “Markfed will be the nodal agency for providing these kits and they will be supplied free of cost by the Food and Civil Supplies department,” CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, adding that the government has put in place a robust mechanism to ensure smooth distribution.

Emphasising Punjab’s legacy, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “Punjabis have steered the country out of food crises in the past, and this initiative is part of the series of pro-people policies that our government has undertaken for public welfare. This guarantee was not written and was not part of our party’s manifesto, but it is our moral responsibility towards the people of Punjab, and we are fulfilling it.”

Highlighting the impact on children and families, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann stated, “This initiative will ensure that every child in the state has access to nutritious food, thereby strengthening food and nutrition security across Punjab.”

He announced that the distribution will begin in April. “Starting from the month of April, these kits will be distributed free of cost every quarter,” CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said. He assured that quality would not be compromised under any circumstances. “The Punjab government will ensure strict quality checks on all items supplied. Any complaint regarding poor quality or irregular supply will be dealt with strictly,” he said.

Reiterating his government’s resolve, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “Our government is firmly committed to the well-being of every section of society. The ensuing pro-people budget of the state will be another step forward in strengthening welfare measures for the people of Punjab.”