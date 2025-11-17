Historic Conviction Or Political Vendetta? Sheikh Hasina Sentenced To Death - Will India Hand Her Over To Dhaka?

Sheikh Hasina Verdict: Bangladesh’s former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been sentenced to death by the country’s International Crimes Tribunal (ICT), sparking intense debate over whether the verdict is an act of justice or a politically motivated move.

The ruling comes at a time when Hasina is reportedly in India, raising questions about New Delhi’s next steps and its obligations under the India–Bangladesh extradition treaty. In today's DNA episode, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, analysed the verdict of Bangladesh's ICT:

The Verdict

The ICT in Dhaka delivered the death sentence in a case linked to the 2024 student movement, which began as a protest against the job-quota system but soon escalated into nationwide demonstrations against the Hasina government. The unrest led to the deaths of students, protesters, and security personnel, for which the tribunal has held Hasina responsible.

Charges Against Hasina

The tribunal listed five charges against Bangladesh's former prime minister:

- Ordering killings

- Delivering inflammatory speeches that incited violence

- Obstructing justice and attempting to destroy evidence

- Ordering the killing of student Abu Sayeed

- Involvement in the killing of five people in Chankharpul and burning their bodies

Hasina received the death sentence for the first two charges and life imprisonment for the third.

Right to Appeal — But Not From Abroad

Hasina has been given 30 days to appeal, but the tribunal has ruled that she cannot file the appeal in absentia. That means she would need to return to Bangladesh, something she has indicated she will not do.

In a statement, Hasina called the verdict “wrong, biased, and politically motivated,” claiming that her defense was not heard and that the tribunal operates under a non-elected government. She said she is willing to present her case before the International Criminal Court.

India’s Dilemma

Bangladesh’s interim government has formally asked India to extradite Hasina, arguing that New Delhi is obligated under the 2013 extradition treaty. However, the treaty includes specific conditions.

The agreement, signed in January 2013 and amended in 2016, outlines the grounds on which extradition can be refused. Article 6 of the treaty explicitly states that extradition may be denied if the offense in question is political in nature.

Since Hasina claims the case against her is politically motivated, India is not compelled to hand her over under the terms of the treaty.

Questions Over the Tribunal

The ICT itself has become a focal point of controversy. The court was originally established by Hasina’s own government in 2010 to prosecute war crimes committed during the 1971 Liberation War. However, in 2024, the Yunus-led interim government amended the ICT Act to cover recent events, including the student movement—paving the way for Hasina’s prosecution.

Judges and prosecutors are appointed by the interim government, raising concerns about the tribunal’s credibility. On social media, critics have labeled it a “kangaroo court.” Some users claim the verdict was delivered deliberately on November 17—a date that marks Hasina’s wedding anniversary—after an earlier schedule for November 14 was changed.

Growing Unrest

The verdict has triggered protests from Hasina’s supporters across Bangladesh, with reports of rallies and violent clashes. The political tension has escalated to a point where observers fear the country may be heading toward another spell of instability resembling a coup-like situation.

As the situation unfolds, India’s response—caught between diplomatic ties, legal provisions, and regional stability—remains one of the most closely watched elements in this rapidly developing story.