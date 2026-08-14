/Historic El Niño developing with 69% chance to break 75-year records: What it means for India

A potentially unprecedented El Niño phenomenon is rapidly intensifying in the tropical Pacific Ocean. NOAA climate models indicate a 69% probability that the event will surpass the intensity of every major El Niño recorded since 1950 during the October–December 2026 window.
The Ministry of Earth Sciences echoed these projections in Parliament, confirming that Pacific ocean-atmosphere coupling points toward a high-intensity climate event heading into the final quarter of the year.
"During the October–December 2026 season, there is a 69% chance of a historic event that would exceed the strength of previous El Niño events dating back to 1950," said the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
The current southwest monsoon season (June–September) has already felt the pressure of warming Pacific waters. India Meteorological Department (IMD) tracking shows national cumulative precipitation trailing between June 1 and August 14.
Earlier in May, the IMD revised its season forecast down to 90% of the long-period average, placing overall rainfall firmly in the 'below normal' category.
Despite the intimidating projection, an El Niño event does not dictate Indian weather patterns in isolation.
Climate scientists emphasise that while El Niño suppresses southwest monsoon rains, it often acts as a catalyst for enhanced northeast monsoon rainfall (October–December) across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and southern peninsular regions.
"While El Niño generally reduces southwest monsoon rainfall, it has typically favoured northeast monsoon rainfall over southern India. Early indicators show potential positive impacts for the upcoming late-year season," said Dr. Akshay Deoras, Senior Research Scientist, University of Reading.
Additionally, meteorologists are monitoring a developing positive Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD). If the positive IOD stabilises alongside late-season Pacific warming, it can generate favorable atmospheric conditions that partially offset El Niño's suppressing effect.
What is NOAA's prediction for the 2026 El Niño event?
NOAA projects a 69% probability that the developing El Niño will become a historic event, exceeding the strength of all recorded Pacific warming events since 1950 during the October–December period.
How does El Niño affect the Indian monsoon?
El Niño typically suppresses rainfall during India's southwest monsoon (June–September). However, it frequently enhances rainfall during the northeast monsoon (October–December) in southern India.
Can a positive Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) offset El Niño?
Yes, a positive IOD involves warmer sea-surface temperatures in the western Indian Ocean, which can boost convective activity and bring increased rain to India, counteracting the dry effects of El Niño.
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