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Historic El Niño developing with 69% chance to break 75-year records: What it means for India

A historic El Niño event is gaining strength in the tropical Pacific, with the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) assigning a 69% probability that it will become the strongest event recorded since 1950.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Aug 14, 2026, 11:09 PM IST|Updated: Aug 14, 2026, 11:09 PM IST
Historic El Niño developing with 69% chance to break 75-year records: What it means for India
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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Historic El Niño developing with 69% chance to break 75-year records: What it means for India
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