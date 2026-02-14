Historic first: PM Modi lands on Assam highway airstrip in northeast defence milestone
In a historic first for Northeast India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed on Saturday at the Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) on Moran Bypass in Dibrugarh, Assam, marking the first time a PM has touched down on a highway airstrip.
