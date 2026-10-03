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  • /‘Historic milestone’: Amit Shah hails deportation of narco-trafficking kingpin Navpreet Singh from Türkiye

‘Historic milestone’: Amit Shah hails deportation of narco-trafficking kingpin Navpreet Singh from Türkiye

Earlier in April, close aide of gangster Dawood Ibrahim and suspected drug trafficker Mohammad Salim Dola was also brought back to India from Türkiye.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 03, 2026, 10:54 AM IST|Updated: Oct 03, 2026, 11:01 AM IST
‘Historic milestone’: Amit Shah hails deportation of narco-trafficking kingpin Navpreet Singh from Türkiye
Image Credit: Narco-trafficking kingpin Navpreet Singh. (ANI/X)

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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