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  • /'Historic milestone': Yasin Malik named mastermind in 36-year-old Kashmiri Pandit nurse Sarla Bhat murder case

'Historic milestone': Yasin Malik named mastermind in 36-year-old Kashmiri Pandit nurse Sarla Bhat murder case

The Jammu and Kashmir State Investigation Agency (SIA) has chargesheeted JKLF chief Yasin Malik and others in the 1990 abduction and murder of Kashmiri Pandit nurse Sarla Bhat, nearly 36 years after the crime, following the reopening of the case in 2024.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 29, 2026, 08:14 PM IST|Updated: Jun 29, 2026, 08:14 PM IST
'Historic milestone': Yasin Malik named mastermind in 36-year-old Kashmiri Pandit nurse Sarla Bhat murder case
Image Credit: ANI

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