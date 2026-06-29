/'Historic milestone': Yasin Malik named mastermind in 36-year-old Kashmiri Pandit nurse Sarla Bhat murder case

The Jammu and Kashmir State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Monday filed a chargesheet naming banned Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik as the main accused in the 1990 abduction and brutal murder of Kashmiri Pandit nurse Sarla Bhat, nearly 36 years after the crime.
Describing it as a “historic milestone” in the pursuit of justice for victims of terrorism, the SIA filed a 737-page chargesheet before a designated NIA court in Jammu. The case was reopened in 2024.
Sarla Bhat, a 27-year-old Kashmiri Pandit nurse working at the Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) in Soura, was abducted on April 14, 1990, allegedly by JKLF-linked militants on suspicion of being a police informer. Her bullet-riddled body was discovered four days later in downtown Srinagar, several kilometres from the place of her abduction.
As per the SIA, the investigation revealed "the involvement of Mohammad Yaseen Malik, then Chief Commander of JKLF, along with Khurshid Ahmad Chalkoo, Abdul Hamid Sheikh, Mohammad Yousuf Sofi alias Idrees and Ghulam Mohammad Taploo in planning and executing the abduction and brutal killing."
While Abdul Hamid Sheikh, Ghulam Mohammad Taploo, and Mohammad Yousuf Sofi are now deceased, Malik is currently serving a life sentence in Delhi’s Tihar Jail after his conviction in a terror funding case in 2022.
The agency said that Khursheed Ahmad Chalkoo, the alleged shooter, is believed to have fled to Pakistan.
An FIR was registered in 1990 under relevant sections for murder, criminal conspiracy, and the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act. However, with militancy at its peak, the investigation made little headway.
According to an SIA official, police officers were reluctant to pursue terror-related cases due to the prevailing security situation, and several investigators themselves became targets of militant attacks.
As Kashmiri Pandits fled the Valley, many such cases gradually slipped into “cold storage.” Investigators later identified several critical gaps in the original probe. Weapons recovered from suspected terrorists were never subjected to ballistic examination.
The handwriting on the note found with Bhat’s body was never analysed, and important interrogation records reportedly went missing.Over three decades later, many witnesses had either died, disappeared, or become extremely difficult to trace.
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