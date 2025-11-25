Historic Moment In Ayodhya: PM Modi Says ‘Sadiyo Ke Ghav Bhar Rahe Hain’ After Flag Hoisting

Ayodhya: After leading the 'Dhwajarohan Utsav' by hoisting the sacred flag atop the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the day marks the end of centuries of pain and struggle.

PM Modi and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat led the 'Dhwajarohan Utsav' at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple by hoisting the specially-designed sacred saffron flag atop the temple.

Addressing the large gathering from the Ram Janmabhoomi temple premises, PM Modi said, "Today, the city of Ayodhya is witnessing another turning point in India's cultural consciousness. Today, the entire country, the entire world is filled with devotion for Lord Ram."

The ceremony holds deep cultural and spiritual meaning for devotees across the country.

"Every Ram devotee's heart is filled with immense satisfaction, gratitude and happiness. 'Sadiyo ke ghav bhar rahe hain (centuries old wounds are healing today)'. The pain of centuries is coming to an end today, and the resolve of centuries is achieving success today. Today is the 'poornahuti' (final offering)' of that 'yagna' whose fire burned for 500 years. The yagya that never wavered in faith, not even for a moment," he added.

The flag, specially crafted for the Ram Temple, measures 22 feet in length and 11 feet in width. Designed by a parachute specialist from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, the flag weighs between 2 and 3 kilograms and has been designed to withstand winds at high altitudes.

The flag carries the Sun symbol, representing Lord Rama's Suryavanshi heritage and divine radiance. The flag is adorned with an image of the Kovidara tree, Sun and Om. It is saffron in colour -- symbolising fire, the rising Sun, sacrifice and dedication.

Speaking about the sacred flag, PM Modi said, "This Dharma Dhwaj is not just a flag, it is the symbol of the renaissance of Indian civilisation. The flag's saffron colour, the symbol of the Sun, the holy word 'Om' and the Kovidar tree represent the glory of Ramrajya. This 'Dhwaj' is a resolution, a success, a tale of creation from struggle, a representation of a dream come true, an evidence of saints' devotion and social participation."

"This Dharm Dhwaj will become an inspiration of 'Pran jaaye par vachan na jaaye' (We will give our life to keep a promise). This will give a message that 'Karma' and 'Kartavya' should be given priority in the world. This will also make us resolve to maintain peace and prosperity in society, where no one is poor and suffering," he added.

The event marks the completion of the temple construction.