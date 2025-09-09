Historic Naval Mission: 10 Indian Armed Forces Women Officers Set To Sail 26,000+ Nautical Miles Across The Globe I Watch

New Delhi: Ten female officers from India’s armed forces are preparing to make history. They will embark on an extraordinary journey aboard the Indian Armed Services Vessel (IASV) Triveni, navigating the world’s oceans. The mission is set to cover more than 26,000 nautical miles, cross the Equator twice and sail past three major capes. This will mark the first time women officers from the Indian Army have undertaken such a feat.

The Army posted on X that the crew will face some of the planet’s most challenging waters, including the Southern Ocean and the Drake Passage. The expedition is being hailed as a milestone in India’s maritime journey. It symbolises women’s empowerment in uniform, the spirit of tri-service unity and the courage and determination of India’s armed forces. The voyage is scheduled to begin on September 11.

“This all-women expedition is not just about sailing – it is a milestone in India’s maritime journey, showcasing #NariShakti in uniform, Tri-Service unity and the spirit of adventure,” the Army said.

IASV Triveni – All Women Sailing Expedition Around the Globe



In a historic first, ten women officers from the Indian Army, Navy & Air Force are set to embark on a Tri-Service circumnavigation mission onboard Indian Army Sailing Vessel (IASV) Triveni. Covering 26,000+… pic.twitter.com/kLwBPfOUaa — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) September 7, 2025

The IASV Triveni is a specially designed vessel, built by the Army for long-distance maritime missions. It offers an ideal platform for this historic journey, allowing women officers to circumnavigate the globe in a challenging and inspiring environment.

This mission builds on India’s growing legacy of women-led naval expeditions. Earlier this year, a pioneering all-women team from the Army, Navy and Air Force successfully completed an international sailing expedition from Mumbai to Seychelles and back, establishing another milestone in India’s maritime history.

Began on April 7, 2025, the journey covered approximately 3,600 nautical miles over 55 days, marking the first-ever tri-service women-led voyage on the Triveni.

The upcoming global mission promises to be even more ambitious. Beyond testing navigational and sailing expertise, it is a proof of increasing role of women officers in India’s defense and maritime operations.

The team will not only demonstrate endurance and skill but will also inspire future generations of women in uniform to push boundaries.

The voyage will take the officers across diverse and challenging maritime regions, creating valuable experience for India’s armed forces while celebrating women’s contributions to national defense.

For India, it is both a maritime and symbolic achievement, blending courage, expertise and unity in one historic mission.