Historic show of unity in Kashmir as thousands rally for drug-free J&K

For the first time, people in Kashmir took to the streets under the tricolour to protest against the rising menace of drug abuse. Emphasising public awareness and strict action, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha launched a dual-action campaign aimed at eliminating drugs from Jammu and Kashmir, urging citizens to stay vigilant while authorities crack down on offenders.

A mega Pad Yatra was held on Sunday, May 3, 2026, at the iconic Lal Chowk in Srinagar, marking the launch of an intensified 100-day anti-drug campaign across the Kashmir Valley. Led by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, the rally forms a key part of the Nasha Mukt J&K Abhiyaan, aimed at turning drug awareness into a mass movement or “Jan Andolan.”

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In a first-of-its-kind initiative in the history of Jammu and Kashmir, such a large-scale Pad Yatra against narcotics was organised and inaugurated by the Lieutenant Governor, with the goal of achieving a drug-free Jammu and Kashmir (Nashamukt Jammu and Kashmir).

The Pad Yatra began at the Synthetic Turf Football Ground and concluded at Lal Chowk. It marked the first time in the history of Jammu and Kashmir that such a large number of people came together to oppose narcotics and pledge to make the region drug-free.

According to estimates, over 15,000 participants, including students, members of NCC and NSS, civil society representatives, traders, religious leaders, and youth volunteers known as “Drug Yodhas”, took part in the yatra.

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Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha reiterated a strict policy of “Don’t touch the innocent and don’t spare the culprit,” emphasising firm action against drug trafficking networks alongside community-led rehabilitation efforts. He also highlighted the campaign slogan, “Say no to drugs and yes to life.”

Earlier, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had launched ‘Drug-Free’ marches in Jammu, with a series of rallies also held across the Chenab region as part of the 100-day anti-drug campaign. The initiative was widely welcomed by the public and received significant appreciation.

The drive is not being seen merely as a campaign, but as a strong protest against drug peddlers and smugglers. Under this initiative, several major traffickers have been arrested, and their properties have been demolished or attached within a span of one month.

This step taken by the administration of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha is receiving widespread appreciation from all sections of society.

Undoubtedly, it marks a historic moment in the history of Jammu and Kashmir, as people across Kashmir have taken to the streets under the Tricolour, joining the campaign and pledging to dismantle the drug network and make the region drug-free.