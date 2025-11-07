Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2981264https://zeenews.india.com/india/historic-sin-bjp-accuses-nehru-of-deleting-maa-durga-verses-from-vande-mataram-in-1937-2981264.html
NewsIndia
BJP

'Historic Sin': BJP Accuses Nehru Of Deleting Maa Durga Verses From Vande Mataram In 1937

BJP accused Jawaharlal Nehru of removing verses praising Goddess Durga from Vande Mataram in 1937, calling it a “historic sin,” as PM Modi leads its 150th-year nationwide commemoration.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 07, 2025, 02:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Historic Sin': BJP Accuses Nehru Of Deleting Maa Durga Verses From Vande Mataram In 1937Image: ANI

As India celebrates 150 years of the national song Vande Mataram, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has levelled a sharp allegation against former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. The party claims that a shortened version of the iconic song was released because Nehru “deliberately removed” stanzas that paid homage to Goddess Durga.

In a post on X, BJP spokesperson C.R. Kesavan accused the Congress of committing a “historic sin and blunder” under Nehru’s party presidency in 1937. Kesavan alleged that the Congress government has brazenly been pandering to its communal agenda by adopting only a truncated Vande Mataram as the party’s national song.

“PM Modi today will inaugurate the 150th year commemoration & participate in the mass recital of the full version of our glorious Vande Mataram across the nation. The glorious Vande Mataram became the voice of our nation’s unity and solidarity,celebrating our motherland,instilling nationalistic spirit and fostering patriotism,” he said.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

 

He added that while Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose supported releasing the song’s full original version, Nehru considered Vande Mataram “unsuitable” as the national song.

"On Oct 20, 1937 Nehru wrote to Netaji Bose claiming that the background of Vande Mataram was likely to irritate Muslims. He went on to say that there does seem to be substance regarding outcry against Vande Mataram and people who are communalistically inclined have been affected by it," Kesavan further said.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Vande Mataram history and meaning
Vande Mataram: Song That Frightened An Empire—Unpacking History Of Anand Math
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah
J&K Bypolls: CM Abdullah Says All Political Parties Joined Hands Against NC
Former PM Sheikh Hasina
‘Deeply Grateful To Indian People’: Sheikh Hasina Thanks India
wall shelves
Wall Shelves That Add Elegance to Every Home
kerala lottery result today
Kerala Lottery Result 07-11-2025 Suvarna Keralam SK-26 Lucky Draw LIVE
Viral video
Viral Video: Man Dies By Suicide After Embarrassing Video Cirulates Online
denim jacket
Jackets That Redefine Everyday Style With a Twist!
vande mataram 150 years
150 Years Of Vande Mataram: PM Modi Inaugurates Nationwide Celebrations
Under eye cream
Under Eye Creams that Brighten, Firm & Instantly Refresh!
vande mataram 150 years
150 Years Of 'Vande Mataram': PM Says It Is A ‘Mantra, Dream And Resolution'