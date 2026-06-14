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'Historical mistakes': Himanta Biswa Sarma on unfenced India-Bangladesh border

Assam CM Sarma said that while fencing along the Assam-Bangladesh border was initiated after the signing of the Assam Accord, similar efforts were not simultaneously extended to other bordering states, including Meghalaya, Tripura, Mizoram and West Bengal.

Published: Jun 14, 2026, 01:17 PM IST|Updated: Jun 14, 2026, 01:17 PM IST
'Historical mistakes': Himanta Biswa Sarma on unfenced India-Bangladesh border
Image Credit: Image: X/Himanta Biswa

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