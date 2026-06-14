/'Historical mistakes': Himanta Biswa Sarma on unfenced India-Bangladesh border

The Chief Minister noted that large stretches of the border in neighbouring states had remained unfenced for years, facilitating cross-border movement. "Earlier, there was no fencing in Meghalaya. Now, 90 per cent of the work has been completed there. In Tripura, around 60 per cent of the fencing work has been completed, while work is also progressing in Mizoram. In West Bengal, where around 800 km of the border remained open, the fencing process has now been taken up," he added.