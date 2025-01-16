History Of Emergency Needs To Be Taught To People: Maharashtra CM Fadnavis After Watching Kangana Starrer

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday pitched for educating future generations about the Emergency period, which he described as a dark chapter when constitutional rights were suppressed and lakhs jailed.

Speaking after a special screening of the film ‘Emergency' here, Fadnavis told reporters, “It was a period in our history when people's rights were taken away. Lakhs of leaders and citizens were jailed for two years. This film portrays the atrocities during the Emergency.” The history of Emergency should be taught to people to keep democracy alive in the country, said the chief minister.

The movie, directed by BJP MP Kangna Ranaut who also features as former prime minister Indira Gandhi, delves into the 21 months of Emergency imposed by the ex-PM between 1975 to 1977.

“Kangana Ranaut has effectively portrayed the character of Indira Gandhi. The film not only highlights the dark period of the Emergency but also depicts the 1971 war and her life,” Fadnavis said.

Recalling his personal experience during the Emergency, Fadnavis said, “I was 5-6 years old, and my father was jailed for two years during that time. The next generations have no idea about the atrocities committed during the Emergency period.” The Congress that once suppressed the Constitution and turned the entire country into a jail is now constantly harping about it. This history needs to come out, said Fadnavis.

He underscored the film's role in reminding people of the importance of preserving democracy. “To keep democracy alive, everyone should know the history of the Emergency. This movie (set to be released in theatres on January 17) brings that to light,” he added.