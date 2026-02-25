Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3020739https://zeenews.india.com/india/history-of-sunday-holiday-india-origin-schools-offices-3020739.html
NewsIndiaWhy is Sunday a holiday in India? The British era history and the 7-year labour struggle you didn't know
SUNDAY HOLIDAY

Why is Sunday a holiday in India? The British era history and the 7-year labour struggle you didn't know

Is Sunday a holiday because of religion or a labor revolution? Discover the origin of the Sunday holiday in India, from British Christian traditions to Narayan Meghaji Lokhande’s historic 1890 victory.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Feb 25, 2026, 10:38 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Why is Sunday a holiday in India? The British era history and the 7-year labour struggle you didn't knowREPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

In our fast-paced modern world, we often take the Sunday holiday for granted as a day of rest. The reason we stay home from school and work every seventh day comes from a mix of religious tradition, colonial history, and the development of labor rights.

The Biblical origin: A day of divine rest

The idea of a Sunday holiday has strong roots in Christianity and the Bible. According to Christian belief, God created the universe in six days and rested on the seventh.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

In the Christian tradition, Sunday is known as the "Lord's Day," a time for church attendance, prayer, and rest. This religious practice was well-established in Europe before spreading to other parts of the world.

The British era: How the tradition reached India

The British Raj officially brought the Sunday holiday to India. As the British rulers settled in, they introduced their customs for their officials and soldiers, most of whom were Christians.

At first, only British officials received Sundays off for religious services. However, as the administration grew, the practice slowly expanded to:

- Government offices: To stay in sync with British leadership.
- Educational institutions: Schools and colleges followed the administrative calendar.
- Indian employees: Eventually, the colonial government made Sunday a weekly day of rest for all workers.

Pre-Colonial India: A patchwork of traditions

Before the British standardised the calendar, India did not have a single, nationwide weekly holiday. Instead, rest days depended on local customs and various religious beliefs:

- Hindu traditions: Some regions celebrated holidays on Mondays, which are dedicated to Lord Shiva, or during certain lunar phases.
- Islamic influence: Friday (Jummah) was, and still is in many Islamic countries, the main day for communal prayer and rest.
- Agrarian cycles: In many rural areas, rest days were shaped by harvest cycles and local festivals instead of a fixed seven-day week.

The modern significance: Beyond religion

After independence, India decided to keep the Sunday holiday system to stay aligned with international business and educational standards. Today, the meaning of Sunday has changed into a secular necessity for

- Mental and physical recovery: Allowing people to recover from the fatigue of the week.
- Family cohesion: Giving families a chance to come together.
- Logistical planning: Providing a dedicated time for people to manage personal tasks and get ready for the upcoming workweek.

ALSO READDelhi water cut: 48-hour supply disruption in Dwarka, Uttam Nagar, and IGI Airport from today

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

India-France Tax Treaty
India changes tax treaty with France, removes MFN clause: What it means
popular indian actors
Most popular Indian celebrities on IMDb this week: This star tops the list
USS Gerald Ford
USS Gerald R. Ford faces sanitation crisis? Long restroom queues reported
Baramati crash 2026
Baramati crash fallout: DGCA grounds four VSR Aircraft over safety violations
Harry Brook century
Harry Brook shines as England beat Pakistan by 2 wickets to storm into semi
Balen Shah
Balen Shah drops China-backed Damak industrial park from election manifesto
Harry Brook
Harry Brook creates history in T20 World Cup as England storm into semi finals
trending viral video
Rs 500, Rs 1000's forgotten notes: Woman hides away money, finds years later
Delhi–Meerut RRTS corridor
One corridor, two trains: Inside India’s Delhi-Meerut RRTS breakthrough
Technology
iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max Leaks: Upgraded 24MP selfie camera, A20 chip Tipped