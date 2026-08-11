Dr Singh, along with five other individuals, had faced accusations in the case. A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant accepted the two closure reports submitted by the CBI following its investigation, quashed the Special Judge’s order dated 11 March 2015 that had taken cognisance of offences under Sections 120-B and 409 of the IPC, and closed the proceedings on merits. Manmohan Singh passed away in December 2024.