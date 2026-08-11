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  • /'History will remember him kindly': Sonia Gandhi hails Manmohan Singh's legacy after SC relief in coal case

'History will remember him kindly': Sonia Gandhi hails Manmohan Singh's legacy after SC relief in coal case

Sonia Gandhi hailed the Supreme Court’s decision upholding the CBI’s clean chit to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in the coal block allocation case, calling it the end of a prolonged “political witch-hunt”.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 11, 2026, 11:38 AM IST|Updated: Aug 11, 2026, 11:38 AM IST
'History will remember him kindly': Sonia Gandhi hails Manmohan Singh's legacy after SC relief in coal case
Image Credit: IANS

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