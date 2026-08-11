Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday called the Supreme Court’s decision upholding the CBI’s clean chit to former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh in the coal block allocation case a historic moment. In an opinion piece published in The Indian Express, Sonia Gandhi said that the ruling had brought an end to what she described as a prolonged “political witch-hunt” against the veteran economist and statesman.
Dr Singh, along with five other individuals, had faced accusations in the case. A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant accepted the two closure reports submitted by the CBI following its investigation, quashed the Special Judge’s order dated 11 March 2015 that had taken cognisance of offences under Sections 120-B and 409 of the IPC, and closed the proceedings on merits. Manmohan Singh passed away in December 2024.
In the editorial, Sonia Gandhi described the July 29, 2026 judgment as a significant yet overlooked moment in India’s political history. She noted that the Supreme Court’s ruling not only accepted the CBI’s closure report but also criticised the trial court for making adverse observations against Manmohan Singh without any “compelling reason.”
Sonia Gandhi contended that the ruling had upheld Dr Singh’s reputation for personal integrity and accountability. She alleged that the campaign against him stemmed from a coordinated effort involving elements of the bureaucracy, media, judiciary, civil society, and political opponents.
"The bogus crusade against him has come to its inevitable conclusion of nothingness," she wrote, adding that Dr Singh had been "vindicated on every count".
Targeting the BJP government, Sonia Gandhi accused it of misusing investigative agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for political ends. She alleged that these agencies were deployed to pressure opposition leaders, while corruption charges against those in power were overlooked.
Sonia Gandhi also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 2017 remark in Parliament against Dr Singh, referring to the “raincoat” comment, describing it as one of the lowest points in parliamentary discourse. She added that political introspection ought to begin with those currently in power.
Highlighting Manmohan Singh’s decade as prime minister, Sonia Gandhi credited his government with introducing major economic and social reforms. She noted that the UPA administration achieved robust economic growth, reduced poverty, broadened social welfare programmes, and reinforced India’s democratic institutions.
She pointed to measures such as the Right to Information Act, the Right to Education Act, the Forest Rights Act, the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), and the National Food Security Act as examples of policies that empowered ordinary citizens.
Sonia Gandhi further commended the former prime minister for his role in securing the historic Indo-US civil nuclear agreement, noting that it demonstrated his political courage and strengthened India’s standing on the world stage.
In concluding her article, she observed that Manmohan Singh’s “statesmanship, erudition and fundamental decency” are profoundly missed in today’s politics. She added that history will regard him as a “quiet, gentle but most consequential prime minister” whose contributions to India’s economic progress and democratic path will remain lasting.
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