Indo-Pak Tensions: Who Would America Support If War Breaks Out? Explained

Today's episode of DNA, analyzed how the United States might respond if the ongoing India-Pakistan tensions were to escalate into full-scale war.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 03, 2025, 12:10 AM IST|Source: Bureau
In the wake of the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, which claimed 26 lives, tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated significantly. Amidst the rising conflict, a key question emerges: if war breaks out between the two nations, whom will the United States support?

In today's episode of DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, analyzed how the United States might respond if the ongoing India-Pakistan tensions were to escalate into full-scale war.

After the Attack How America Reacted?

On April 22, 2025—the day of the deadly terrorist assault—US Vice President JD Vance was on an official visit to India. The United States was among the first nations to condemn the attack. President Donald Trump personally called Prime Minister Narendra Modi to express solidarity, strongly denounce the attack, and pledge full support to India in its fight against terrorism. Since then, multiple statements from American leaders, officials, and experts have surfaced, outlining the US stance. 

Watch Today's Full Episode 

 

Before Trump’s remarks, US Vice President JD Vance addressed the situation and expressed deep concern over it, While he acknowledged India's right to respond to the Pahalgam terror attack, he emphasised that such a response should be measured to avoid triggering a full-scale war. Vance also noted that Pakistan must cooperate with India to the extent it is responsible for the attack, urging strong action against terror outfits operating from its territory. 

Following the attack, Trump addressed the rising tensions by urging both India and Pakistan to exercise restraint. However, it's important to recall one of his earlier remarks during his election campaign, where he directly addressed the hypothetical question of whom the US would support in the event of a war between India and Pakistan. During his campaign, Trump expressed strong affection for the Indian community and pledged unwavering support.

 

