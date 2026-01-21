Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3008935https://zeenews.india.com/india/hm-amit-shah-to-visit-uttarakhand-on-two-day-tour-from-today-3008935.html
NewsIndiaHM Amit Shah To Visit Uttarakhand On Two-Day Tour From Today
AMIT SHAH UTTARAKHAND VISIT

HM Amit Shah To Visit Uttarakhand On Two-Day Tour From Today

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will be on a two-day visit to Uttarakhand starting Wednesday, during which he will participate in several important religious, cultural, and social programmes in Haridwar and Rishikesh.  

|Last Updated: Jan 21, 2026, 08:19 AM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

HM Amit Shah To Visit Uttarakhand On Two-Day Tour From TodayHome Minister Amit Shah. (Photo:IANS)

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will be on a two-day visit to Uttarakhand starting Wednesday, during which he will participate in several important religious, cultural, and social programmes in Haridwar and Rishikesh.  

The visit is being seen as significant for the state, as it focuses on areas such as healthcare, spirituality, Indian culture, and social service, reflecting the government’s emphasis on holistic development rooted in tradition.

HM Shah will take part in a major programme in Rishikesh. At 2:45 P.M., he is scheduled to arrive at Gita Bhavan in Swargashram, where he will address the release ceremony of the centenary edition of the monthly magazine ‘Kalyan’, published by the renowned Gita Press.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The magazine Kalyan has played a vital role for decades in promoting Indian culture, religious values, and moral principles across the country and abroad. During the event, the Union Minister is expected to highlight the historic contribution of Gita Press and reflect on its achievements over the past 100 years. His presence at the centenary celebrations underscores the cultural and spiritual significance of the institution.

On January 22 (Thursday), Amit Shah will visit Haridwar. His first programme will be at 10:00 A.M. at Maharshi Dayanand Gram in Patanjali Yogpeeth, where he will inaugurate the Patanjali Emergency and Critical Care Hospital.

The inauguration of this hospital is expected to significantly strengthen healthcare facilities in the region and ensure timely treatment for critically ill patients.

Following this, at 10:45 A.M., Amit Shah will reach Gayatri Teerth Shantikunj, where he will offer prayers at the Akhanda Jyoti and interact with members of the Gayatri Parivar. The visit highlights the spiritual and social influence of the Gayatri family in national life.

The Union Minister will also attend a large public programme at Bairagi Island, Haridwar, organised on the occasion of the birth centenary of Param Vandaniya Mata Bhagwati Devi Sharma and the Akhanda Deep Centenary Year.

The ‘Centenary Year Celebration 2026’ is expected to witness participation from devotees and dignitaries from across India and abroad. Shah will address the gathering and commend the Gayatri Parivar for its enduring contributions to social reform and spiritual awakening.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Pakistan
Munir’s Rhetoric Raises Fresh Concerns As Pakistan Signals Ideological Turn
kaftan dress
Kaftan Dresses Every Woman Will Love
women co ord set
Best Winter Co-Ord Sets for Women | Amazon Great Republic Day Sale
Bangladesh-India Ties
India Declares Bangladesh Diplomatic Posts ‘Non-Family’
men sweatshirts
Men’s Sweatshirts for Comfort and Cool
women sneakers
Best Trendy Sneakers for Women on Amazon Great Republic Day Sale
Diego Garcia
From Greenland To Mauritius, Trump’s New Chagos Excuse | Explained
Women trousers
Women’s Trousers That Redefine Everyday Fashion
Emmanuel Macron
‘US Tariffs Aim To Weaken Europe’: Macron Hits Back At Trump At Davos WEF
women heels
Elegant Heels That Turn Every Walk Into a Statement