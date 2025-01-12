HMPV Virus In India: 17 Cases Reported So Far – 10 Key Insights You Need To Know

Five years after the Covid-19 pandemic, China is experiencing an outbreak of human metapneumovirus (HMPV). Reports and social media posts indicate that hospitals are overwhelmed with infected patients, and crematories are struggling to keep up. Some social media users suggest that multiple viruses, including influenza A, HMPV, Mycoplasma pneumoniae, and Covid-19, are circulating in China. While there are claims of a state of emergency being declared, there is no official confirmation.

HMPV leads to flu-like symptoms and typically affects the upper respiratory system, though it can occasionally cause lower respiratory infections. The virus is more common during the winter and early spring months.

How Does HMPV Spread?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), HMPV is highly contagious. It spreads through respiratory droplets from coughing or sneezing, direct contact with infected individuals, and touching contaminated surfaces.

Symptoms Of HMPV Virus:

Cough

Fever

Nasal congestion

Sore throat

Shortness of breath

Delhi Govt Alerts Hospitals As Soon As First 2 Cases Were Reported

The Delhi government on Monday issued instructions to all hospitals in the capital to be fully prepared to handle a potential rise in respiratory illnesses following the detection of two Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) cases in Karnataka. In a directive labeled "Most Urgent," Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj directed the health and family welfare department to closely monitor the situation and maintain regular communication with the Union health ministry for timely updates. "Hospitals under the Delhi government must be fully equipped to handle any potential increase in respiratory illnesses, as advised by the Union health ministry," the directive issued by Bharadwaj said.

Dos and Don'ts During HMPV virus spread

Dos:

1. Cover your mouth and nose with handkerchief or tissue paper, when you cough or sneeze.

2. Wash your hands often with soap and water or alcohol-based sanitizer.

3. Avoid crowded places.

4. Stay away from public places if you have fever, cough and sneezing.

5. Adequate ventilation with outdoor air is recommended in all settings to reduce the transmission.

6. Stay at home and limit contact with others if you are sick.

7. Drink plenty of water and eat nutritious food.

Don'ts

1. Reuse of tissue paper and handkerchief.

2. Close contact with sick people, sharing of towels, linen etc.

3. Frequent touching of eyes, nose and mouth.

4. Spitting in public places.

5. Self-medication without consulting the physician.

HMPV Cases in India Live: Check State-Wise List Of HMPV Cases That Were Reported

► Gujarat: 5

► Maharashtra: 3

► Karnataka: 2

► Tamil Nadu: 2

► Kolkata: 3

► Assam: 1

► Puducherry: 1

Is the HMPV threat a growing concern for the Maha Kumbh?

With only a week to go for the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj, the emergence of Human metapneumovirus (HMPV) cases in India is sparking fear among people. The Maha Kumbh celebration is expected to attract around 450 million devotees.

The concerns pertaining to the massive gathering for this religious event mounted after eight fresh cases of the virus were reported across different states in India.

Union Health Minister, JP Nadda Reacts To Rising HMPV Virus Scare

Union Health Minister JP Nadda said on Monday that the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) is not a new virus, and it was identified for the first time in 2001, and the virus has been circulating in the entire world for many years.

With millions of devotees from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and West Bengal expected to come together at the grand event, the question arises: Could the virus spread to the Mahakumbh, posing a major health risk? The Union health ministry sought to assuage fears, asserting that it was well-equipped to handle any potential increase in respiratory illnesses.

Briefing on the impact of HMPV, Nadda highlighted that it spreads through air, by way of respiration, and affects persons of all age groups. The virus spreads more during the winter and the early spring months, he added.

Check Cost Of HMPV RT-PCR Test

According to Economic Times, an HMPV RT-PCR test costs between Rs 3,000 to Rs 8,000 at labs like Dr Lal PathLabs, Tata 1mg Labs, and Max Healthcare Labs. Comprehensive tests which cover HMPV and other respiratory pathogens, may go up to Rs 20,000, it added.

Will There Be Another Lockdown In India Due To HMPV?

Now, with the infections already being reported from two states, the concern is growing across the country. People are also worried about whether the spread will lead to another lockdown in India. As of now, the government has maintained that there is no need to panic as the cases in India are not linked to China. The government has already activated its health agency to monitor the situation and take steps to aware the public.

However, since the cases are infecting kids, and if there happens a largescale outbreak, the schools in the affected region may opt to go online to help kids maintain social distancing. As of now, many schools have gone either on holiday or on online mode due to biting cold in the northern belt. However, there is no official announcement for online classes due to the HMPV cases.

India witnessed a lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic in 2020-21 and since then, situation has returned to normal. In the case of HMPV, the country is now better prepared and the chances of lockdown like situation is very minimal.

HMPV vs COVID-19: Myths Surrounding Human Metapneumovirus; Check What Doctor Says On This

Dr Diksha Goyal, Senior Consultant - Internal Medicine, Marengo Asia Hospitals Gurugram says that there are also several myths revolving around HMPV, one being that it could be as fatal as Covid-19. "True, HMPV can indeed cause severe respiratory illness, and it is always worse in some vulnerable individuals; however, its mortality rate or prevalence is less compared to that of COVID-19. Mostly, HMPV causes a mild to moderately severe illness for most people affected, with such severe cases commonly occurring in infants, the aged, or otherwise immunocompromised. HMPV is not as transmissible as Covid-19 or even as virulent for the general population," says Dr Goyal.