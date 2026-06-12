Hoax bomb threat on tissue paper delays Lucknow-Delhi IndiGo flight

A Delhi-bound IndiGo flight 6E2111 was halted before takeoff at Lucknow airport on Thursday following bomb threat turned out to be a hoax.

The flight was scheduled to take off for Delhi at 10:45 am with approximately 180 passengers on board. Shortly before departure, a handwritten note written on tissue paper was discovered inside the aircraft’s lavatory, claiming that a bomb was on the flight.

After the note was discovered, airport authorities and security agencies were immediately alerted. Security personnel then conducted a comprehensive inspection of the aircraft following standard safety protocols.

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During the security checks, all passengers were deboarded and relocated to a safe area. After a thorough search and investigation, authorities confirmed that the bomb threat was entirely false.

The security protocols caused a significant delay to the flight’s departure. Authorities have initiated an investigation to identify the individual who wrote and placed the threatening note.

The incident occurred just a day after a similar security scare at Kannur International Airport in Kerala involving another IndiGo aircraft. In that case, a note was misinterpreted by the cabin crew as a bomb threat on a Mumbai-Kannur flight, triggering an emergency alert and a full-scale security response on Wednesday.

The note was discovered in a waste bin inside one of the aircraft’s lavatories after the flight landed at approximately 3:20 pm. The cabin crew immediately informed Air Traffic Control (ATC) and other authorities, police said.

An emergency alert was issued at the airport, and the aircraft was moved to an isolation bay for security checks. Bomb squad and dog squad teams conducted a thorough inspection of the aircraft but found nothing suspicious.

Police later clarified that the note did not contain any bomb threat and had been misinterpreted by the cabin crew.

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