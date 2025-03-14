Holi 2025: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi, President Murmu Extend Wishes

As the country celebrates the festival of colours in harmony and joy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi, President Droupadi Murmu, and other political leaders extended their greetings, wishing happiness and enthusiasm for all.

PM Modi shared a post X and said, "I wish you all a very Happy Holi. This festival filled with joy and happiness will infuse new enthusiasm and energy in everyone's life and will also deepen the colours of unity among the countrymen."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also extended a wish on the occasion of Holi in a post on the microblogging site X.

"Heartiest greetings to all of you on the holy festival of Holi. May this festival of colours bring new enthusiasm, new excitement and lots of happiness in your life," he said in a post X.

President Droupadi Murmu also greeted everybody on the auspicious occasion of Holi on Friday.

"Heartiest greetings to all countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Holi, the festival of colours. This festival of joy gives the message of unity, love and harmony. This festival is also a symbol of India's precious cultural heritage. On this auspicious occasion, let us all together pledge to fill the lives of all the children of Mother India with the colours of continuous progress, prosperity and happiness," posted President Murmu on X.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also extended his greetings on the vibrant occasion of Holi and said, "Heartiest greetings to all of you on the auspicious festival of Holi. This festival, a symbol of joy, happiness and new energy, may fill your life with the colours of happiness and good health, this is my wish. May your Holi be joyful and safe!"

Holi, the festival of colors, is a celebration of the arrival of spring, the victory of good over evil, and the joy of life.