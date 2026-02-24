Holi 2026 flight ticket price hike: Airfares skyrocket on Delhi-Patna, Mumbai-Varanasi routes | Check cost

As the festival of colors nears, the rush to head home has caused airfares to soar. With trains facing huge waiting lists and buses filling up quickly, travelers are turning to flights, only to find ticket prices nearly doubling on popular routes. There is a clear price difference between travel dates just before Holi and those a few days later.

Delhi to Patna: A costly journey home

For those planning to fly from Indira Gandhi International Airport (Delhi) to Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport (Patna), the financial burden is heavy.

Peak pricing. On February 28, a one-way ticket on IndiGo costs over ₹12,500.

Pre-Holi surge. Prices for February 26 start at more than ₹9,000, while March 1 bookings are listed at around ₹10,000.

Post-Holi relief. Surprisingly, fares drop to about ₹5,500 on Holi itself and stabilize to around ₹4,500 by March 10. Air India shows a similar pattern, with pre-festival rates peaking at ₹12,000.

Mumbai to Varanasi: Fares cross Rs 13,000

The route from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (Mumbai) to Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport (Varanasi) is seeing even larger increases.

Current rates: Travelers looking to fly on February 28 are seeing IndiGo fares exceed ₹13,000.

The difference: If travelers wait until March 10, the same economy class seat is available for nearly half the price, at about ₹7,000.

Last-minute rush: March 3 fare check

On March 3, just a day before the peak festivities, the demand remains extremely high.

Hindon to Patna: Flights from Ghaziabad’s Hindon Airport to Patna are priced near ₹7,000.

Mumbai to Patna/Varanasi: Tickets from Mumbai to Patna are around ₹10,000, while the Mumbai-Varanasi route is above ₹8,000.

