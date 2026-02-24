Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3020408https://zeenews.india.com/india/holi-2026-flight-ticket-prices-hike-delhi-patna-mumbai-varanasi-3020408.html
NewsIndiaHoli 2026 flight ticket price hike: Airfares skyrocket on Delhi-Patna, Mumbai-Varanasi routes | Check cost
HOLI 2026

Holi 2026 flight ticket price hike: Airfares skyrocket on Delhi-Patna, Mumbai-Varanasi routes | Check cost

Planning to fly home for Holi? Flight tickets have skyrocketed, with Delhi-Patna and Mumbai-Varanasi fares doubling. Compare peak prices and find the cheapest dates to travel this festive season.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Feb 24, 2026, 02:58 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Holi 2026 flight ticket price hike: Airfares skyrocket on Delhi-Patna, Mumbai-Varanasi routes | Check costREPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

As the festival of colors nears, the rush to head home has caused airfares to soar. With trains facing huge waiting lists and buses filling up quickly, travelers are turning to flights, only to find ticket prices nearly doubling on popular routes. There is a clear price difference between travel dates just before Holi and those a few days later.

Delhi to Patna: A costly journey home  

For those planning to fly from Indira Gandhi International Airport (Delhi) to Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport (Patna), the financial burden is heavy.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Peak pricing. On February 28, a one-way ticket on IndiGo costs over ₹12,500.

Pre-Holi surge. Prices for February 26 start at more than ₹9,000, while March 1 bookings are listed at around ₹10,000.

Post-Holi relief. Surprisingly, fares drop to about ₹5,500 on Holi itself and stabilize to around ₹4,500 by March 10. Air India shows a similar pattern, with pre-festival rates peaking at ₹12,000.

Mumbai to Varanasi: Fares cross Rs 13,000

The route from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (Mumbai) to Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport (Varanasi) is seeing even larger increases.

Current rates: Travelers looking to fly on February 28 are seeing IndiGo fares exceed ₹13,000.

The difference: If travelers wait until March 10, the same economy class seat is available for nearly half the price, at about ₹7,000.

Last-minute rush: March 3 fare check 

On March 3, just a day before the peak festivities, the demand remains extremely high.

Hindon to Patna: Flights from Ghaziabad’s Hindon Airport to Patna are priced near ₹7,000.

Mumbai to Patna/Varanasi: Tickets from Mumbai to Patna are around ₹10,000, while the Mumbai-Varanasi route is above ₹8,000.

ALSO READDelhi eBike Didi Yojana: All-women electric bike taxis for female tourists planned

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Oversized t-shirt
Top 4 Oversized T-Shirts for Women: Stylish Comfort for Everyday Wear
El Mencho
Drug lord down, nation in flames: Mexico in chaos after El Mencho's death
Office stress
When Office Stress Turns Into Food Cravings
khelo india winter games
J-K: Climate change clouds future of Khelo India Winter Games in Gulmarg
Nalanda pregnancy scam
Bihar police bust ‘make pregnant, earn Rs 12 Lakh’ scam in Nalanda; 5 arrested
Yogi Adityanath
Singapore: CM Yogi meets DBS Bank CEO; discusses investment in several sectors
Zimbabwe
Simron Hetmyer shines as West Indies thrash Zimbabwe by 107 runs in Mumbai
food cravings
Everyday Cravings That Turn Into Food Orders
Rekha Gupta
'First step of change': Delhi CM Rekha Gupta highlights govt’s achievements
viral video news
'Ye majduri karega...': Mother hilariously trolls son for skipping studies