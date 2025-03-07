Sambhal: A Sambhal police officer on Thursday said those uncomfortable with Holi colours should remain indoors as the festival comes once a year, sparking criticism from the opposition parties which demanded action against him saying his remarks show "bias" and are not befitting of an officer.

A peace committee meeting was held on Thursday at the Sambhal Kotwali police station in view of the upcoming Holi festival, which coincides with Friday prayers during the holy month of Ramzan.

"Holi is a festival that comes once a year, whereas Friday prayers take place 52 times in a year. If anyone feels uncomfortable with the colours of Holi, they should stay indoors on that day. Those who step out should have a broad mindset, as festivals are meant to be celebrated together," Sambhal Circle Officer (CO) Anuj Chaudhary told reporters after the meeting.

He emphasised the need for communal harmony and strict vigilance to maintain law and order. He said that peace committee meetings had been going on for a month at various levels to ensure smooth celebrations. Chaudhary urged both communities to respect each other's sentiments and also appealed to people to avoid forcibly applying colours on those who do not wish to participate.

"Just as Muslims eagerly await Eid, Hindus look forward to Holi. People celebrate by applying colours, sharing sweets, and spreading joy. Similarly, on Eid, people prepare special dishes and embrace each other in celebration. The essence of both the festivals is togetherness and mutual respect," he said.

"This applies to both communities. If someone does not want colour, they should not be forced," he said. Reiterating the administration's commitment to maintaining peace, he warned that any attempt to disturb communal harmony would be dealt with strictly. Samajwadi Party spokesperson Sharvendra Bikram Singh condemned the remarks and said officers "should not act as BJP agents".

"The officers are imitating what they hear from the chief minister to stay in his good books. Action should be taken against those who make such statements and openly display their bias. This is condemnable, and officers should not act as BJP agents," he said.

Uttar Pradesh Congress Media Committee Vice Chairman Manish Hindvi said, "An officer, regardless of who they are, must be secular; only then can governance function properly in this country. Otherwise, it will lead to anarchy." "If people from a particular religion have expressed discomfort with the playing with colours, the officer's duty is to ensure that there is no atmosphere of fear or insecurity.

"There should be an arrangement where both Holi is celebrated and Namaz is offered peacefully. Saying that Holi comes once a year while Friday prayers happen 52 times and that those who dislike colours should stay indoors is a political statement.

"Those who engage in vote-bank politics make such remarks. As an officer, one cannot make such statements; otherwise, tomorrow they might say they will only ensure the security of Hindus and not Muslims. The statement made by this police officer is highly condemnable. I believe action should be taken against him as per the officers' code of conduct," Hindvi added.

On November 24 last year, violence erupted in Sambhal's Kot Garvi locality during protests against a court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era Jama Masjid. The incident led to the death of four people, while several others sustained injuries.